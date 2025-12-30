How to watch TCU vs USC NCAAF game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

No. 16 USC squares off with TCU on Tuesday night in the Alamo Bowl, with plenty on the line for both programs. The Trojans have a chance to notch their first 10-win season since 2022, and only their second since 2017, after a season that saw them flirt with College Football Playoff contention under Lincoln Riley in his fourth year at the helm. USC took clear steps forward this fall, reestablishing itself as a national factor.

TCU’s season followed a different arc. The Horned Frogs were right in the Big 12 race for much of the year before stumbling down the stretch, finishing 8-4 after a rough 44-13 loss to BYU in November that dashed their title hopes. Still, a win in San Antonio would give TCU back-to-back nine-win seasons, a solid accomplishment after last year’s run.

Historically, these two programs haven’t crossed paths often. USC and TCU have met just five times, with their last meeting coming all the way back in the 1998 Sun Bowl. TCU holds a slim 3-2 edge in the all-time series, including a 28-19 victory in that El Paso matchup. That said, Riley knows the Frogs well—he went a perfect 6-0 against TCU during his tenure at Oklahoma—adding another intriguing layer to this bowl showdown.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the TCU Horned Frogs and the USC Trojans NCAAF game, plus plenty more.

TCU vs USC: Date and tip-off time

The Horned Frogs will face off against the Trojans in an exciting NCAAF game on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Date Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT Venue Nissan Stadium Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch TCU Horned Frogs vs USC Trojans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between TCU and USC live on ESPN nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

TCU vs USC team news & key performers

TCU Horned Frogs team news

TCU brings a fairly balanced profile into this matchup, putting up 30.8 points per game, which places them in the low 40s nationally. Defensively, the Horned Frogs have been more middle of the pack, surrendering 25.2 points per contest. They rack up 425.3 yards per game overall, leaning heavily on the pass at nearly 293 yards per outing, while the ground game chips in about 133 yards. On the other side of the ball, TCU allows 377.1 total yards per game, with opponents finding more success through the air than on the ground.

Quarterback Josh Hoover has been the engine of the offense, completing nearly 66 percent of his throws for 3,472 yards and 29 touchdowns. Jeremy Payne leads the rushing attack with 550 yards, while Eric McAlister has emerged as the top receiving threat, hauling in 64 catches for 1,121 yards. On defense, Kaleb Elarms-Orr has been all over the field, pacing the team with 119 tackles and also leading in sacks with four. In the secondary, Jamel Johnson and Bud Clark share the team lead with four interceptions apiece.

USC Trojans team news

USC, meanwhile, boasts one of the more explosive offenses in the country. The Trojans are averaging 36.5 points per game, good for 13th nationally, and their defense has been solid enough, allowing 22.4 points per contest. USC churns out 471.6 yards per game, nearly 300 through the air and another 174 on the ground, while holding opponents to 348.8 total yards.

Jayden Maiava has guided the Trojan offense efficiently, throwing for 3,431 yards with a 66.2 percent completion rate and 23 touchdowns. Ja’Kobi Lane leads the rushing corps with 745 yards, while Makai Lemon has been the go-to target, piling up 79 receptions for 1,156 yards. Defensively, Desman Stephens II tops the team with 83 tackles, Kameryn Crawford leads the pass rush with 3.5 sacks, and Bishop Fitzgerald has been a ball hawk, snagging five interceptions on the season.