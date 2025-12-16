Talavera welcomes Real Madrid this Wednesday, 17 December, at 9:00 p.m. at El Prado Stadium for the round of 32 of the 2025-2026 Copa del Rey season.

Follow Talavera vs. Real Madrid live here in the 2025-26 Copa del Rey

Talavera secured their place in the round of 32 after beating Málaga 2-1 in the second round, with a brace from Sergio Montero.

For their part, Los Merengues are making their first appearance in the current edition of the national tournament, thanks to their participation in the Spanish Super Cup. Los Blancos were finalists last season and have not lifted the trophy since 2023. They have 20 Copa del Rey titles in their trophy cabinet.

How to watch Talavera vs Real Madrid, Copa del Rey 2025-26: TV channels and live streams

The match will be available in Spain on La 1 TVE and RTVE Play, while in Mexico it can be watched on Sky Sports.

In South America, the match will be broadcast on Flow Sports (Argentina), Win Sports (Colombia), El Canal del Fútbol (Ecuador), Meridiano TV (Venezuela), América Televisión (Peru), Flow (Uruguay) and Flow Eventos HD (Paraguay). Finally, in the United States, the match will be broadcast on ESPN App and Fubo Sports.

Kick-off time for Talavera vs Real Madrid

The match will be played on Wednesday, 17 December at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish time) at El Prado Stadium.

Mexico:2:00 p. m.

Argentina: 5:00 p.m.

5:00 p.m. United States:3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

Team news and squads

Talavera news

Talavera find themselves in a difficult situation in the Primera Federación, where they are second from bottom in Group A.

This is the first time in its history that Talavera has qualified for the round of 32, with its best performance being the third round in the 2017-18 season.

Real Madrid news

Los Merengues are looking to get out of their current slump, and their recent victory against Alavés has been a step in the right direction. Xabi Alonso won after the victory.

"Today there were things you need in matches. We need continuity and consistency, and it helps us learn so that it doesn't get forgotten. I give a lot of credit to the victory, with many injuries and suspensions. There's still a long way to go, it was an important moment, but we have to continue with the things we've done well," he said.

The cup tie could be a good opportunity for Alonso to give his depleted squad a breather and find out if he has viable solutions at his disposal in Castilla, ahead of a second half of the season in which he will have no margin for error, while rumours about the names of his possible replacements continue to appear in the press.

How they are approaching the match

