Stunning Sancho boosting Man Utd's top-four beliefs

If Manchester United are to secure a place in the Premier League’s top four this season, one thing is for sure: they’re not going to do it the easy way.

This Jeykll and Hyde team again showed their best and their worst against Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday and, after throwing away a two-goal lead in 59 crazy seconds at the start of the second half, it looked like it was going to be another missed opportunity.

But Ralf Rangnick can now point towards progress. Yes, there was the now obligatory mad Manchester United moment, when they looked like they were going to throw the game away after quick-fire goals from Rodrigo and Raphinha but this time there was a positive reaction.

Article continues below

The atmosphere in Leeds was hostile, and the weather conditions horrendous, but Man Utd showed something that had been lacking in recent weeks: character.

Rangnick’s double substitution, bringing on Fred and Anthony Elanga, made the difference with both getting on the scoresheet but it will be the team’s fight and desire that will please the German coach the most.

"We knew it was an important win today, similar to the one against West Ham," Rangnick said afterwards.

"Today it was more important not only that we won but the way we reacted after conceding the equaliser. That was the best possible answer the team could give.

"It was perfect with regard to maturity and unity and the best reply we could give to articles about disruption in the locker room.

"A game like this one today you can only win as a team and with the mentality of the team and apart from the three points that was the most important thing for me."

At full-time, the whole squad celebrated with the 3,000 away fans, who were back at Elland Road for a Premier League clash for the first time in 19 years.

It was a win that ensured United kept their place in fourth and it was a show of unity at a time when this team has looked anything other than united.

The home fans left in a fury but the visitors were deserving of their victory. It will give them a big confidence boost ahead of a huge few weeks in the Champions League and on the domestic front too.

And one player who is brimming with confidence currently is Jadon Sancho. Any doubts over his capability to impress in English football can be put to bed as he thrived in a cauldron of hostility and was key to victory.

He topped the charts for most dribbles, most touches in the opposition box, most passes into the final third and, most importantly, two assists.

The first was a lovely ball for Bruno Fernandes to head home United’s second of the game and, for the second, he played in Fred for the Brazilian to fire past Illan Meslier.

Those two assists mean Sancho has been involved in four goals in his last five games for United and the England international might finally end David de Gea’s run of player-of-the-month awards at Old Trafford.

Saving his best performance in a red shirt for a game against one of United’s fiercest rivals is certainly one way to endear himself to the club’s supporters. He is looking like a totally different player to the one that struggled when he arrived under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The manner in which United won and the fight they showed should mean that self-belief now develops.

They have now gone seven games unbeaten in the league and are starting to show that maybe they do have the mentality and quality to get over the line in the race to finish in the top four.