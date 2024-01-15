Here’s the all-you-need-to-know guide on how to catch this weekend’s welterweight title bout

Hometown hero Natasha Jonas will look to mount a successful defence of her IBF world title when she faces off with America’s Mikaela Mayer in a welterweight bout at M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, United Kingdom, this weekend.

The two-weight world champion takes to the ring for the first time since victory over Canadian Kandi Wyatt last July at Manchester’s AO Arena, where she claimed the crown with an eighth-round TKO triumph. With a 14-2-1 professional record, the 39-year-old wants to ensure she keeps her hands on her belt against former unified super featherweight champion Mayer, who heads to Merseyside looking for a third consecutive win.

Since a split decision loss in London to Alycia Baumgardner in 2022, the 33-year-old has refocused and refined her style, with a pair of unanimous decision victories since allowing her a shot at claiming another title here.

Elsewhere on the bill, Jack Cullen and Zak Chelli meet for the first time since they reached a draw in 2020, while Tokyo 2020 medalist Karriss Artingstall meets Lila dos Santos Furtado in a featherweight encounter. But how can you watch Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer in action? GOAL brings you all the details below.

How to watch Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer

In the United States, coverage of Natasha Jonas against Mikaela Mayer will be shown on television through ESPN and additionally streamed through the channel’s online service, ESPN+.

Offering coverage from all ESPN channels, including ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3, ESPN+ allows customers access to a wide variety of sporting content from just $10.99 per month. With plenty of other headline bouts set to be carried by the service this year, boxing fans will be spoiled for choice.

The undercard begins at 2:00 p.m. EST on Saturday, January 20, with the ringwalk estimated for 6:00 p.m.

Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer Fight Card

Weight Class Main Card Welterweight Natasha Jonas vs. Mikaela Mayer Middleweight Aaron McKenna vs. Linus Udofia Super Middleweight Jack Cullen vs. Zak Chelli Featherweight Karriss Artingstall vs. Lila dos Santos Furtado Super Middleweight Mark Jeffers vs. Germaine Brown Cruiserweight Jack Massey vs. TBA Flyweight Mikie Tallon vs. TBA

FAQs

What are Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer’s professional boxing records?

Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer face off with excellent professional records across the board between them, with a combined 37 fights, 33 wins, three losses and a draw over their careers.

Jonas has a 14-2-1 record to date, suffering her only career losses against Brazil’s Viviane Obenauf and Ireland’s Katie Taylor, while she also drew with Terri Harper in 2020.

Meanwhile, Mayer has a 19-1 record, winning five of her bouts by knockout. Her only loss came in 2022, against Alycia Baumgardner, when she lost her WBO, IBF, and The Ring super featherweight titles.

When did Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer last fight?

Natasha Jonas last fought in July 2022, when she claimed an eight-round TKO victory over Kandi Wyatt to pick up the vacant IBF welterweight title at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Mikaela Mayer previously fought in September 2023, when she picked up a unanimous decision win after ten rounds against Silvia Bortot, again at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Is there a title on the line between Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer?

There is one title on the line between Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer, with the former holding the IBF welterweight title.

Even if Jonas loses the contest, she will remain a world champion, having claimed the WBC, WBO and IBF light middleweight titles against Marie-Eve Dicaire in November 2022, with a defence yet to be staged.

Who will the winner of Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer fight next?

There are no official plans yet for an opponent for either Natasha Jonas or Mikaela Meyer, depending on the outcome of their fight.

Regardless of the result, Jonas may be called upon by one of several governing bodies to launch a defence of her light middleweight titles. However, victory here would likely set up another welterweight bout first, potentially in mid-2024.