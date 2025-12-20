How to watch Stanford vs Oregon NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Stanford Cardinal are set to face off against the Oregon Ducks to open the exciting NCAAW game on December 21, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

Oregon scores 79.4 points per game on average, compared to Stanford's 72.8 points. Oregon has a shooting efficiency of 47.9% from the field compared to Stanford's 46.6%, while Stanford is giving up 55.3 points per game as opposed to Oregon's 56.0.

Oregon averages 18.8 assists per game compared to Stanford's 12.2, but Stanford has 36.3 rebounds per game as opposed to Oregon's 32.7.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Stanford Cardinal vs Oregon Ducks NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Stanford Cardinal vs Oregon Ducks: Date and tip-off time

The Stanford Cardinal and the Oregon Ducks will meet in a thrilling NCAAW game on December 21, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Date December 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch Stanford Cardinal vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Stanford Cardinal and the Oregon Ducks live on:

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Stanford Cardinal team news

Sunaja Agara is shooting 48.4% from the field and an outstanding 85.7% from the free-throw line while averaging 15.5 points per game.

Lara Somfai averages 8.8 rebounds per game, comprising 6.9 defensive and 1.8 offensive rebounds.

Talana Lepolo averages 1.3 turnovers per game while scoring 2.9 assists in 28.8 minutes.

Oregon Ducks team news

Katie Fiso is shooting an effective 54.5% from the field and 85.3% from the free-throw line while scoring 14.6 points per game.

Ehis Etute averages 7.5 rebounds per game, comprising 4.3 defensive and 3.3 offensive rebounds.

Sara Barhoum shoots 22.2% from the field and contributes 1.5 points, 0.3 assists, and 0.5 rebounds per game.

Stanford Cardinal and Oregon Ducks head-to-head record

Oregon has dominated this rivalry based on the prior five head-to-head encounters, winning four of the previous five games versus Stanford. The Ducks have held Stanford in the low-to-mid 60s for the past three encounters, including a 76-61 victory on December 22, 2024, and a 78-65 victory on February 23, 2024.

Stanford will need to increase offensive efficiency and late-game execution to reverse the previous trend, while Oregon will probably have to depend on strong defensive force and balanced scoring to keep the advantage.