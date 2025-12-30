How to watch Stanford vs Notre Dame NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Stanford Cardinal are scheduled to battle against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to begin the thrilling NCAAM game on December 30, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

Stanford leads Notre Dame in scoring, going into the game with an average of 81.8 points per game compared to 76.7 points per game. Stanford has been allowing 72.3 points per game, while Notre Dame has been allowing 68.4 points.

The Fighting Irish are averaging 34.3 rebounds per game as opposed to the Cardinals' 32.9 and shooting 47.1% from the floor as opposed to Stanford's 44.5%.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Stanford Cardinal vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Stanford Cardinal vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish: Date and tip-off time

The electrifying NCAAM game between the Stanford Cardinal and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish will happen on December 30, 2025, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California.

Date December 30, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Maples Pavilion Location Stanford, California

How to watch Stanford Cardinal vs Notre Dame Fighting Irish on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Stanford Cardinal and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish live on:

TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Streaming service: Fubo

Stanford Cardinal team news

Ebuka Okorie averages 22.8 points per game while shooting an effective 81.4% from the free-throw line and 44.5% from the field.

AJ Rohosy averages 6.0 rebounds per game, comprising 3.9 defensive and 2.1 offensive rebounds.

Ryan Agarwal shoots 39.0% from the field and contributes 6.8 points, 0.8 assists, and 4.7 rebounds per game.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish team news

Markus Burton shoots 48.9% from the field and an outstanding 91.7% from the free-throw line, averaging 18.5 points per game

Carson Towt averages 10.2 rebounds per game, comprising 6.6 defensive and 3.5 offensive rebounds.

Cole Certa shoots 39.0% from the field and averages 8.8 points, 0.8 assists, and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Stanford Cardinal and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head-to-head record

In the most recent head-to-head encounter, on March 6, 2025, Notre Dame defeated Stanford 56–54 in a hotly contested, low-scoring contest. That outcome points to a game where late-game decision-making, defense, and half-court execution are more important than quick scoring surges.

This game is probably going to be close until the very end if a similar pattern continues. Stanford wants to establish separation with steady scoring and rebounding, while Notre Dame wants to rely on defensive discipline.