How to watch today's St Polten vs Barcelona Women's Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between St Poelten and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After claiming a 7-0 Women's Champions League win over St Polten Women in Spain last week, Barcelona Women make the trip to Generali Arena to face the Austrian outfit once again on Thursday.

However, despite thrashing Hammarby 9-0 in one of their other games, Barca Femeni trail Group D leaders Manchester City owing to the Spanish side's 2-0 loss against City on the opening matchday.

Meanwhile, having lost all three games so far, the hosts remain bottom of the cluster.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch St Polten Women vs Barcelona Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Women's Champions League match between St Polten and Barcelona will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

St Polten Women vs Barcelona Women kick-off time

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between St Polten and Barcelona will be played at Generali Arena in Vienna, Austria.

It will kick off at 3 pm EDT on Thursday, November 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

St Polten Women team news

With Rita Schumacher, Anna Johanning, Tea Vracevic and Chiara D'Angelo comprising the back four, St Polten head coach Celia Brancao is likely to promote midfielder Tea Krznaric into the XI here.

Turkish forward Melike Pekel will lead the line of attack.

Barcelona Women team news

The defending European champions will be without Fridolina Rolfo and Salma Paralluelo due to injury.

Barcelona head coach Pere Romeu could opt for a similar lineup from the 4-0 win over Real Madrid in Saturday's Clasico in Liga F, as Patri Guijarro, Alexia Putellas and Claudia Pina should all continue to feature from the onset.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

STP Last match BAR 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Barcelona 7 - 0 SKN St. Poelten 0 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

