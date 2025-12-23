How to watch today’s St. John's vs Harvard NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The St. John's Red Storm will square off against the Harvard Crimson to start the thrilling NCAAM game on December 23, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT.

St. John's averages 85.9 points per game as opposed to Harvard's 70.6, while allowing 72.8 points per game as opposed to the Crimson's 66.9 points allowed. Harvard's field goal percentage is 47.3%, while the Red Storm's is 46.7%.

However, Harvard averages 29.4 rebounds and 14.0 assists per game, while St. John's averages 35.5 rebounds and 16.0 assists per game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch St. John's Red Storm vs Harvard Crimson NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

St. John's Red Storm vs Harvard Crimson: Date and tip-off time

The St. John's Red Storm will meet the Harvard Crimson in a high-voltage NCAAM game on December 23, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Carnesecca Arena, Queens, New York.

Date December 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Carnesecca Arena Location Queens, New York

How to watch St. John's Red Storm vs Harvard Crimson on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the St. John's Red Storm and the Harvard Crimson live on:

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming service: Fubo

St. John's Red Storm team news

Bryce Hopkins shoots 72.6% from the free-throw line and 49.5% from the field while averaging 13.9 points per game.

Zuby Ejiofor averages 7.0 rebounds per game, of which 2.9 are offensive, and 4.1 are defensive.

Sadiku Ibine Ayo shoots 40.0% from the floor and averages 2.4 points, 0.5 assists, and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Harvard Crimson team news

Robert Hinton shoots 47.1% from the field and an effective 84.5% from the free-throw line while averaging 16.8 points per game.

Tey Barbour averages 5.8 rebounds per game, consisting of 5.3 defensive and 0.5 offensive rebounds.

Chandler Pigge averages 1.8 turnovers per game with 3.7 assists in 33.4 minutes.

St. John's Red Storm and Harvard Crimson head-to-head record

Harvard has maintained a slim but steady advantage against St. John's in this matchup based on prior head-to-head encounters. The Crimson defeated the Red Storm 61–56 on November 8, 2025, and then again on November 28, 2024, 54–52, demonstrating a pattern of closely contested, low-scoring games.

If this pattern persists, the next game will probably be defensive and determined in the closing minutes, with Harvard once more having a little advantage if it can maintain pace control and perform well in the closing minutes.