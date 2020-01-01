Spurs won’t see Bale until after October internationals due to knee injury

Tottenham have tied up a season-long loan deal with Real Madrid for the Welsh forward, but will have to wait before handing him a second debut

will not see Gareth Bale open his second spell with the club until after the October international break, the club have revealed.

The Premier League outfit have wrapped up a stunning season-long loan deal with Real Madrid for the Welsh forward.

A homecoming that had been in the pipeline for some time has been completed, with Bale delighted to be back in familiar surroundings.

Article continues below

More teams

Having endured a tough time in over recent years, the 31-year-old is hoping to rediscover his spark back in north London.

He will, however, have to be patient in pursuit of a second debut for Spurs.

That is because he is nursing a knee complaint that will prevent him from making an immediate impression under Jose Mourinho.

Tottenham said in a statement on their official website which accompanied the announcement of Bale’s arrival: “Gareth sustained a knee injury whilst playing for on international duty earlier this month and this together with ’s later start compared to the Premier League means he has had a limited pre-season.

“We currently anticipate that he will be match fit after October’s international break.”

Tottenham have five games to take in before the next break in domestic duties.

Those outings will be spread across three competitions, with Mourinho’s side hoping to remain in contention for honours on multiple fronts.

They will be back in Premier League action when taking in a trip to on Sunday.

Spurs then have a clash with Leyton Orient and qualifier against Shkendija Tetovo on their schedule before ending September at home to Newcastle.

Bale could have then figured in a meeting with at Old Trafford on October 3, with the Red Devils said to have been keen on securing his signature, but that fixture will also come too soon.

Mourinho’s men shut down for two weeks, when a returning hero may head away with Wales if deemed fit enough, before taking in a derby date with West Ham.

That could mark Bale’s return to Premier League action, with a four-time winner eager to deliver tangible success during his time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.