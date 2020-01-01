'Special' title win is reason I signed for Liverpool but 'gutted' supporters will be missed at trophy lift – Milner

The experienced midfielder is delighted to be getting his hands on another crown, but wishes their loyal fan base were there to witness the occasion

James Milner says ’s “special” Premier League title win is “the reason I signed here in the first place”, with the absence of supporters the only downer in what has been a memorable period for the Reds.

Having waited 30 years to get their hands on the English top-flight crown, Jurgen Klopp’s side have returned to the loftiest of perches in style this season.

Records have been sent tumbling by the Anfield outfit, with another major honour collected by a group of players that have already wrapped up Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs.

Milner moved to Merseyside in 2015 on the back of a productive stint at with the hope of enjoying more tangible success.

The arrival of Klopp a few months after Milner helped to turn the tide for Liverpool, with the ambitious outfit now revelling in achievements that they always believed were possible.

Milner told the club’s official programme as they prepare for the trophy lift after their home match with Chelsea on Wednesday: “It will be special, very special. It was the reason I signed here in the first place and I’m sure it’s the case for the other lads as well - a club of this size and with its history.

“The fact the wait had been so long meant it was a massive challenge to try and end it and create some of our own history.

“You can see what it means to everyone. The night it was confirmed we were champions, you could see the emotional impact. Not just on us and the manager but the supporters and the past players - the legends. Sir Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, so many of them.

“When they were messaging and telling us congratulations, you know they really meant it and they were properly made-up. That was great. What this team has achieved means a lot to a lot of people and it’s special to part of something like that.”

While Liverpool are counting down the days until they get their hands on the Premier League crown, the absence of fans during the coronavirus pandemic has taken the gloss off their achievement slightly.

Milner added: “I’m gutted for the supporters, in truth. More than us as players. That said, it is what it is and during this period so many people have made far greater sacrifices than footballers and football fans. People across society have had far bigger hardships, so perspective is important.

“Look, we’ll make the best of it. It’s not that the fans aren’t going to be watching. I’m sure every Liverpool fan, no matter where they are in the world, will make sure they’re watching.

“So they’ll be with us even if they’re not there. We’re still lifting it for them and ourselves. I’ve no idea how it will feel until it happens, but it won’t detract from the achievement and what this team and staff have worked so hard for.”