How to watch today's Sparta Prague vs Inter Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Sparta Prague will be pushing for a Champions League knockout phase play-off spot when they welcome Inter to epet ARENA on Wednesday.

The Italian outfit is already guaranteed a berth in the play-offs but can still advance directly to the round of 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Sparta Prague and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Sparta Prague vs Inter kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League epet Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Sparta Prague and Inter will be played at epet ARENA in Prague, Czechia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, January 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sparta Prague team news

Albion Rrahmani and Victor Olatunji are the main threats in attack for the hosts.

On the injury front, Imanol Garcia, Angelo Preciado and Lukas Haraslin are unavailable for selection.

Elias Cobbaut could make the squad, while the club have roped in Magnus Andersen from Venezia and re-signed Jan Kuchta on loan from Midtjylland.

Inter team news

While Benjamin Pavard and Francesco Acerbi have marked their returns from injury, Yann Bisseck, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa are set to remain sidelined through injury.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be pushing for a start ahead of Piotr Zielinski after the former came off the bench on Sunday, with Mehdi Taremi likely to partner Lautaro Martinez up front.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

SPP Last 2 matches INT 1 Win 0 Draws 1 Win Inter 2 - 1 Sparta Prague

Sparta Prague 3 - 1 Inter 4 Goals scored 3 Games over 2.5 goals 2/2 Both teams scored 2/2

Standings

