Champions League
epet Arena
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Sparta Prague vs Inter Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueSparta PragueInterSparta Prague vs Inter

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Sparta Prague and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sparta Prague will be pushing for a Champions League knockout phase play-off spot when they welcome Inter to epet ARENA on Wednesday.

The Italian outfit is already guaranteed a berth in the play-offs but can still advance directly to the round of 16.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sparta Prague vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Sparta Prague and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial) and ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sparta Prague vs Inter kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
epet Arena

The UEFA Champions League match between Sparta Prague and Inter will be played at epet ARENA in Prague, Czechia.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Wednesday, January 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sparta Prague vs Inter Probable lineups

Sparta PragueHome team crest

3-4-3

Formation

3-5-2

Home team crestINT
1
P. Vindahl Jensen
27
F. Panak
30
J. Zeleny
41
M. Vitik
32
M. Rynes
20
Q. Laci
6
K. Kairinen
28
T. Wiesner
14
V. Birmancevic
10
A. Rrahmani
7
V. Olatunji
1
Y. Sommer
28
B. Pavard
6
S. de Vrij
95
A. Bastoni
32
F. Dimarco
23
N. Barella
7
P. Zielinski
2
D. Dumfries
21
K. Asllani
10
L. Martinez
9
M. Thuram

3-5-2

INTAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Lars Friis

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Simone Inzaghi

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Sparta Prague team news

Albion Rrahmani and Victor Olatunji are the main threats in attack for the hosts.

On the injury front, Imanol Garcia, Angelo Preciado and Lukas Haraslin are unavailable for selection.

Elias Cobbaut could make the squad, while the club have roped in Magnus Andersen from Venezia and re-signed Jan Kuchta on loan from Midtjylland.

Inter team news

While Benjamin Pavard and Francesco Acerbi have marked their returns from injury, Yann Bisseck, Hakan Calhanoglu and Joaquin Correa are set to remain sidelined through injury.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be pushing for a start ahead of Piotr Zielinski after the former came off the bench on Sunday, with Mehdi Taremi likely to partner Lautaro Martinez up front.

Form

SPP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
11/6
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

INT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
10/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

SPP

Last 2 matches

INT

1

Win

0

Draws

1

Win

4

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
2/2
Both teams scored
2/2

Standings

Useful links

