Spain vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Spain and Germany go head-to-head in Group E of the 2022 World Cup at the Al-Bayt Stadium on Sunday after the European giants kicked off their respective campaigns in contrasting fashion.

La Roja recorded their biggest-ever World Cup win as Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres, Gavi, Carlos Soler and Alvaro Morata scored in a dominating 7-0 win over Costa Rica.

As for Germany, after a group-stage exit in Russia four years ago they once again face the risk of early elimination as they fell to a shock 2-1 loss against Japan.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK, Africa and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Spain vs Germany date & kick-off time

Game: Spain vs Germany Date: November 27, 2022 Kick-off: 2pm ET / 7pm GMT / 9pm CAT / 12:30am IST (Nov 28) Venue: Al-Bayt Stadium, Al Khor Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

How to watch Spain vs Germany on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game on FS1 (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

BBC One are showing the clash in the United Kingdom (UK), with streaming via BBC iPlayer.

In India, the Sports18 network has the rights to show World Cup games on TV, with streaming services on JioCinema.

Region TV channel Live stream U.S. FS1, Telemundo fuboTV UK BBC One BBC iPlayer/website India Sports18 - 1 SD/HD, MTV HD JioCinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Spain squad & team news

It won't be a surprise if Spain coach Luis Enrique names an unchanged XI, with Torres, Asensio and Olmo forming the front three. Gavi and Pedri should join Sergio Busquets in the middle of midfield.

The back four may also be the same, with Aymeric Laporte partnering Rodri at centre-back, ahead of the likes of Pau Torres and Eric Garcia.

Alejandro Balde, who replaced the injured Jose Gaya in final squad to travel to Qatar, made his senior international debut after coming off the bench against Costa Rica but Jordi Alba is likely to keep his place at left-back.

Spain possible XI: Simon; Azpilicueta, Rodri, Laporte, Alba; Pedri, Busquets, Gavi; F. Torres, Asensio, Olmo

Position Players Goalkeepers Sanchez, Raya, Simon Defenders Azpilicueta, Guillamon, P. Torres, Garcia, Carvajal, Laporte, Balde Midfielders Busquets, Llorente, Pedri, Rodri, Koke, Gavi, Soler Forwards Morata, Pino, F. Torres, Asensio, Sarabia, Olmo, Williams, Ansu Fati

Germany squad and team news

Germany boss Hansi Flick is also unlikely to make many adjustments despite losing to Japan.

Leroy Sane could miss another game after a problem with his knee kept him out of the opener, while Kai Havertz should continue in attack despite Karim Adeyemi, Niclas Fullkrug and Youssoufa Moukoko all being options.

Niklas Sule, Antonio Rudiger, Nico Schlotterbeck and David Raum are likely to continue at the back, with Ilkay Gundogan and Joshua Kimmich in central midfield.

Germany possible XI: Neuer; Sule, Rudiger, Schlotterbeck, Raum; Kimmich, Gundogan; Gnabry, Muller, Musiala; Havertz