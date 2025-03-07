How to watch today's South Carolina vs Vanderbilt NCAAW game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina versus Vanderbilt NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Top-seeded South Carolina (27-3) squares off against No. 8 seed Vanderbilt (22-9) in the SEC Tournament on Friday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena, with the Gamecocks eyeing their third consecutive conference crown.

This matchup revisits their February 23 clash, where Dawn Staley's squad dismantled the Commodores 82-54 in Nashville. South Carolina has dominated the SEC Tournament in recent years, winning four of the last five titles, and is once again a frontrunner.

The Gamecocks enter the contest fresh off a 78-66 win over Kentucky, led by Tessa Johnson's 16 points and Te-Hina Paopao's all-around effort of 13 points, six assists, and three steals. Vanderbilt, meanwhile, punched its ticket to this round with an 84-76 triumph over Tennessee, powered by Mikayla Blakes, who dropped 24 points on 40% shooting.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Vanderbilt NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina vs Vanderbilt: Date and tip-off time

The Gamecocks and the Commodores will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

Date Friday, March 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 12:00 pm ET/9:00 am PT Venue Bon Secours Wellness Arena Location Greenville, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina vs Vanderbilt on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gamecocks and the Commodores on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

