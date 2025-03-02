How to watch today's South Carolina vs Kentucky NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Kentucky NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 15/14 Kentucky women's basketball team will wrap up its regular season with a high-stakes showdown against No. 6/6 South Carolina on Sunday afternoon in Columbia, S.C. Both squads have their eyes set on the SEC Tournament, which tips off from March 5-9.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Kentucky NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina vs Kentucky: Date and tip-off time

The Gamecocks and the Wildcats will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Sunday, March 2, 2025 at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Sunday, March 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina vs Kentucky on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Gamecocks and the Wildcats on:

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to South Carolina vs Kentucky play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

South Carolina has been steamrolling opponents with a +680 scoring differential, outscoring teams by an average of 23.5 points per game. The Gamecocks are lighting up the scoreboard with 80.6 points per contest, ranking 12th in the nation, while their defense has been rock solid, surrendering just 57.1 points per game—good for 40th in college basketball. Joyce Edwards leads the team in scoring, averaging 13.2 points per game, placing her 325th nationally.

Kentucky Wildcats news & key performers

Meanwhile, Kentucky has also flexed its dominance with a +404 scoring margin, winning by an average of 14.9 points per game. The Wildcats rank 34th in the country, putting up 76.4 points per outing, while holding opponents to 61.5 points per game, slotting them 106th defensively. Georgia Amoore has been the go-to scorer, pouring in 18.9 points per game, making her the 33rd-leading scorer in the nation.