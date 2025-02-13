How to watch today's South Carolina vs Florida NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch South Carolina vs Florida NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Florida (12-12, 3-7 SEC) is set for its 11th road test of the season on Thursday night, facing a daunting challenge against No. 4 South Carolina (22-2, 10-1 SEC). The Gamecocks will welcome UF to Colonial Life Arena, with tipoff scheduled for 7 pm ET.

This will be the first showdown between Florida and South Carolina since their January 4, 2024 meeting. Both squads will take the court looking to bounce back from recent setbacks. UF suffered a 84-66 defeat against No. 23 Alabama, while the Gamecocks were edged out 66-62 by then-No. 4 Texas in a tightly contested battle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the South Carolina vs Florida NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

South Carolina vs Florida: Date and tip-off time

The Gamecocks and Gators in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina.

Date Thursday, February 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Colonial Life Arena Location Columbia, South Carolina

How to watch South Carolina vs Florida on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the South Carolina Gamecocks and Florida Gators live on:

National TV channel : SEC Network

: SEC Network Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to South Carolina vs Florida play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

South Carolina Gamecock team news & key performers

As a unit, Florida boasts the third-best field goal percentage in the SEC, shooting 47% from the floor, while South Carolina sits just behind at 46.7%.

The Gamecocks' frontcourt trio of Sania Feagin, Chloe Kitts, and Joyce Edwards struggled to handle Texas' size in their last outing. On Thursday, they'll face another tall task in Ra Shaya Kyle, a 6ft 6in center who is averaging 15 points and 9.3 rebounds per game.

Kyle is coming off a 15-point, seven-rebound performance and has been a dominant force on the glass, recording 12 double-doubles this season. She currently ranks fourth in the SEC in rebounds per game, making her a key figure in the paint battle.

Florida Gators team news & key performers

Freshman guard Liv McGill has been the driving force for the Gators, leading the team with 16.4 points per game, while also contributing 4.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. Her scoring average ranks 13th in the conference, underscoring her impact on the floor.

In the recent loss to Alabama, McGill stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, six rebounds, and six assists, knocking down 2-of-6 from three-point range. On the season, she’s connecting on 34.3% of her shots from beyond the arc.

Whoever gets the defensive assignment—whether it's Raven Johnson or Bree Hall—will need to be locked in, as McGill serves as the engine of Florida's offense.