Solskjaer furious after Rashford targeted by racist abuse following penalty miss

The England striker suffered the same fate as team-mate Paul Pogba after a penalty miss as anonymous trolls abused him on social media

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has once again demanded action over racist abuse online after Marcus Rashford suffered racial slurs on Twitter after his penalty miss in the Red Devils defeat to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Midfielder Paul Pogba was also subject to a torrent of abuse after he missed a spot kick in United’s draw with on Monday.

A repeat of one of his players being called the N-word on the internet has angered the Norwegian manager, and he believes more must be done to stop anonymous abuse on social media.

“We need to stop it, it needs to stop,” the 46-year-old said after hearing of the treatment of Rashford soon after Saturday’s final whistle.

“I’m just lost for words if it keeps going. We keep having all these campaigns and they keep hiding behind fake identities. It’s crazy that we talk about this in 2019.”

Rashford was one of several United players to defend France international Pogba after he came in for vile slurs after Monday’s game .

“Manchester United is a family. Paul Pogba is a huge part of that family, when you attack him, you attack us all,” the striker said on Twitter.

Rashford’s club and international team-mate Harry Maguire described Pogba’s treatment as “disgusting” and pleaded with Twitter to stop “pathetic” people being able to set up anonymous accounts to troll people.

Juan Mata also suggested that social media companies needed to find a way to stop people he branded as “cowardly” hiding behind fake accounts .

Kick It Out, the FA's anti-racism campaign, issued a statement concerning the abuse of Pogba and Reading player Yakou Meite.

“The latest round of fixtures have again seen unwarranted and vile racist abuse sent to players. This time Reading’s Yakou Meite and Manchester United’s Paul Pogba,” the group said on Twitter .

“The number of posts such as these since the start of the season further highlights how discriminatory abuse online is out of control.

“Without immediate and the strongest possible action these cowardly acts will continue to grow.”