Solskjaer building a new Man Utd and doing an excellent job, says Howe

The Bournemouth boss has praised his opposite number ahead of a Premier League clash against the Red Devils this weekend

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has "done an excellent job" at since being appointed as the club's permanent manager back in March, according to Eddie Howe.

United are scheduled to arrive at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon to face Bournemouth, where they will be aiming to pick up a second successive Premier League victory.

A 1-0 defeat at Newcastle on October 9 left the Red Devils languishing in the bottom half of the table after eight fixtures, just two points clear of the relegation places.

Article continues below

The international break seemed to come at the perfect time for Solskjaer's side, however, after they embarked on a four-match unbeaten run since returning to action.

United produced a much-improved performance to earn a 1-1 draw against at Old Trafford on October 20, before securing a first away win since March at Partizan Belgrade four days later in the .

A 3-1 win at Norwich and a 2-1 Carabao Cup fourth-round victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge have followed, with pressure finally starting to ease on Solskjaer after a poor start to the 2019-20 campaign.

The Norwegian has faced plenty of criticism in recent months, but Bournemouth boss Howe feels that United are finally heading in the right direction under the 46-year-old's stewardship.

“There’s positive signs for them,” Howe told a press conference on Friday. “They’ve got quality players, a very good manager who has given them real stability. He’s working to the future to build a new Manchester United.

“I imagine it is [hard under that level of pressure]. I think he’s handled himself really well and done an excellent job to this point.”

On United's wins against Norwich and this week, Howe added: "Certainly looking at their last few games, which I have in great detail, I think they have played very well. The game against Chelsea was a very strong performance.

“They’ll be pleased with their attacking play and defensive structures. Then looking back at Norwich, playing them away is a tough game and I thought they were very professional, did the job and got a really good win.”

Bournemouth have lost six of their last seven meetings with United and haven't picked up three points in the Premier League since a 3-1 win at on September 20.

Marcus Rashford's stoppage-time strike gave the Red Devils a 2-1 win at the Vitality last season, but Howe was encouraged by his team's performance and hopes for a better result this time around.

“I think the home games here, we have tried to be very competitive against them,” he said. “Last year was a really tight game. It swung their way in the last few seconds but we gave them a good match.

“The game we won here in our first Primer League season, that was a historic moment for us. That gave us real confidence in a time when we needed it.

“We need a good start tomorrow. We need the crowd absolutely with us and we really want this ground pumping.”