Smalling in 'disbelief' after bizarre handball costs Roma

The centre-back was left dumbfounded by the decision, which led to a late equaliser that restricts the Serie A side's lead on the continent

Chris Smalling has admitted that he was left in "disbelief" by the decision to award a handball against him in the closing stages of 's draw with .

The centre-back, currently in his first season with the club, was penalised for an incident in injury-time in the box by referee Willie Collum.

Lars Stindl tucked away the spot-kick to cancel out Nicolo Zaniolo's first half effort in the 95th minute at Stadio Olimpico, leaving Paulo Fonseca's side with only a slim lead at the top of Group J.

However, replays have shown that Smalling was struck in the face with the ball rather than his hand or arm, leading to widespread furore over both the on-field error and failure of the VAR system to intervene.

The loanee and one-time man took to social media after the match to vent his frustrations following the bizarre decision and crucial officiating mistake.

"[I'm in] disbelief that this decision went against us," he wrote, along with a clip of the incident.

"We deserved the [three] points, so disappointed."

Smalling was shown a booking for the alleged offence, one of four Roma players to pick up yellow cards in what was an often feisty encounter in the Italian capital.

The 29-year-old, who previously lifted the Europa League with United, starting in their 2017 final victory over , has started to settle at his new home following his - for now - temporary exit from Old Trafford.

The veteran Red Devils man was deemed surplus to requirements following the record signing arrival of Harry Maguire from under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.