Sheffield United vs Tottenham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch FA Cup tie

Tottenham will hope to build on the confidence from their win over Chelsea and progress in the FA Cup when they take on Sheffield United in the fifth round on Wednesday.
▶ Watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham live on ESPN+ today!
A Heung-min Son brace helped Spurs beat Preston 3-0 in the previous round and they will be confident of getting past Sheffield United this time around. After two losses in a row, Antonio Conte's team has bounced back and are now looking for their third consecutive win across all competitions.
Sheffield United are second in the Championship and will need a strong, solid performance to frustrate Conte's team and force them to make mistakes.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US as well as how to stream live online.
Sheffield United vs Tottenham date & kick-off time
Game:
Sheffield United vs Tottenham
Date:
March 1, 2023
Kick-off:
2:55pm ET
Venue:
Bramall Lane
How to watch Sheffield United vs Tottenham on TV & live stream online
This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
In the United States (US), the game can be watched live on ESPN+.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
Tottenham team news & squad
Rodrigo Bentancur, Yves Bissouma, Hugo Lloris and Ryan Sessegnon continue to be unavailable for Tottenham due to injury.
Spurs are expected to heavily rotate their squad for the mid-week fixture following their intense win over Chelsea at the weekend.
Tottenham possible XI: Forster; Tanganga, Sanchez, Lenglet; Porro, Skipp, Hojbjerg, Perisic; Danjuma, Son; Kane
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Forster, Whiteman, Austin
Defenders
Romero, Dier, Sanchez, Lenglet, Tanganga, Davies, Emerson, Porro
Midfielders
Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sarr, Perisic
Forwards
Son, Kane, Richarlison, Kulusevski, Moura, Danjuma
Sheffield United team news & squad
Sheffield United will not be able to call up on the likes of Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Enda Stevens and Jack O'Connell due to injury.
Head coach Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that his squad is dealing with players who have fallen ill recently and the starting lineup could spring a few surprises.
Sheffield United possible XI: Davies; Basham, Egan, Robinson; Bogle, Berge, Norwood, Fleck, Lowe; Ndiaye, McBurnie
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Davies, Foderingham, Amissah
Defenders
Baldock, Basham, Egan, Lowe, Ahmedhoozic, Robinson, Bogle, Clark, Gordon
Midfielders
Fleck, Berg, Norwood, Coulibaly, Doyle, Osborn, Mcatee, Ndiaye, Arblaster
Forwards
McBurnie, Osula, Jebbison