How to watch today’s Seton Hall vs Villanova NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Seton Hall Pirates are set to face the Villanova Wildcats to begin the pivotal NCAAM game on December 23, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

Villanova has a little higher scoring average (80.0 points per game) than Seton Hall (76.2 points per game). The Wildcats have been allowing 67.9 points per game, while the Pirates have only been allowing 62.1.

Seton Hall's field goal percentage is 46.3%, while Villanova's is 46.5%. The Pirates' and Wildcats' per-game rebound totals are relatively comparable at 32.8 and 32.9, respectively. Seton Hall averages 15.2 assists per game, while Villanova averages 16.4.

Seton Hall Pirates vs Villanova Wildcats: Date and tip-off time

The Seton Hall Pirates and the Villanova Wildcats will face off against each other in an electrifying NCAAM game on December 23, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Date December 23, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Prudential Center Location Newark, New Jersey

How to watch Seton Hall Pirates vs Villanova Wildcats on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Seton Hall Pirates and the Villanova Wildcats live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Seton Hall Pirates team news

AJ Staton-McCray shoots 44.0% from the field and an outstanding 87.9% from the free-throw line, averaging 13.4 points per game.

Stephon Payne averages 6.5 rebounds per game, comprising 4.0 defensive and 2.5 offensive rebounds.

Adam Clark averages 2.8 turnovers per game while scoring 5.7 assists in 28.6 minutes.

Villanova Wildcats team news

Bryce Lindsay shoots 47.2% from the field and 80.6% from the free-throw line, averaging 16.7 points per game.

Duke Brennan averages 11.6 rebounds per game, including 5.3 offensive rebounds and 6.3 defensive rebounds.

Acaden Lewis averages just 1.6 turnovers per game while dishing out 5.3 assists in 27.5 minutes.

Seton Hall Pirates and Villanova Wildcats head-to-head record

Villanova has dominated Seton Hall in the last five head-to-head encounters, winning four of them. The Wildcats' recent victories on March 13, 2025 (67–55), February 27, 2025 (59–54), and February 11, 2024 (80–54) demonstrate their ability to control the pace and hinder Seton Hall offensively.

The general tendency indicates that Villanova's defensive stability and balanced scoring could once again put them in a favorable position, especially if the game stays half-court and low scoring, even though Seton Hall did make a breakthrough with a 66–56 victory on March 7, 2024.