Sergio Ramos finally makes PSG debut as defender takes 'biggest step' vs Saint-Etienne

Sergio Ramos has finally made his debut for Paris Saint-Germain in their Ligue 1 clash with Saint-Etienne.

Ramos joined PSG on a free transfer after leaving Real Madrid in the summer, having spent the previous 16 years of his career at Santiago Bernabeu.

The 35-year-old has been made to wait for his first appearance for the French giants due to a calf injury, but was included in Mauricio Pochettino's starting XI for their league game on Sunday lunchtime.

Article continues below

What's been said?

The PSG boss told reporters after seeing a World Cup-winning Spain international make it through a 3-1 victory for his side unscathed: "I am very happy for Sergio, we are all happy that he is here after a few months without having been able to play since his signing at Paris Saint-Germain.

"It's the biggest step for him, having played 90 minutes today."

Ramos' injury nightmare

Ramos' appearance against Saint-Etienne marked his first competitive game since Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final first-leg defeat to Chelsea on May 5.

The Spain international had been struggling with tendinitis in his knee towards the end of his time with the Blancos and was still recovering from surgery when he initially arrived at Parc des Princes.

PSG had hoped Ramos would be ready to make his debut in October but he then picked up the calf complaint that kept him out for another few weeks.

Pochettino will now likely ease the defender back into the fold as his side face a tough run of fixtures both domestically and in Europe heading towards the festive period.

Further reading