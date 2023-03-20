Sergio Busquets to make decision on Barcelona future after international break amid MLS and Saudi Arabia links

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets will use the upcoming international break to help determine his long-term future at the club.

Xavi urged player to stay

Offers from Inter Miami, Al-Nassr

Busquets to finalise decision soon

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona and Spain legend's deal expires at the end of the season. He is thought to have numerous suitors for his next move, including MLS outfit Inter Miami. The midfielder is also reportedly entertaining staying with his boyhood club. Busquets is set to make a decision on his long-term future after the international break, according to Mundo Deportivo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Busquets has been a regular fixture for the Blaugrana for nearly 15 years, and is enjoying a solid campaign. He has started 20 of 22 possible games under Xavi this season, featuring in a midfield four that has lifted Barca within touching distance of their first title in four years.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The midfielder has interest from overseas, with Inter Miami and Saudi club Al-Nassr preparing big offers for the 34-year-old. Xavi has also admitted he'd like Busquets to stay for at least another six months.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Busquets will make a decision on his future soon, and continue to be a fixture in Barca's setup for at least until the end of this season. The Blaugrana resume La Liga action against Elche on April 1.