Seattle Sounders unveil rebrand in refreshing modern twist for MLS franchise

Seattle Sounders, whose history dates back to 1974, debuted a rebrand highlighting the Seattle space needle, their trademark 'Rave Green' and more.

Sounders debut re-brand

Honors Seattle culture

Modern design

WHAT HAPPENED? The storied Major League Soccer franchise announced Tuesday that the club will be rebranding to a new featured design starting in 2024.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: One of the most successful sides since entering the league in 2009, the Sounders have lifted four U.S. Open cups, two MLS Cups, one Supporters' Shield and the 2022 Concacaf Champions League trophy. During their search for a rebrand, the club conducted over 10,000 surveys and spent 'hundreds of hours' with creative brand studios

WHAT THEY SAID?: “I believe the work we’ve unveiled today is good, but, more importantly, it’s rooted in good work,” said Sounders FC Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Taylor Graham. “Since Day One, the March to the 50th project has been driven by our community. The insights, strategy and design were all influenced by our fans, the Seattle community, our current and former players and more. Like many fans, my path to the Sounders started prior to 2009. As we approach our 50th anniversary, it’s fitting that our visual identity evolves to become as rich and expansive as our history and representative of all eras of the club – not just MLS. Today we take a critical step forward in defining the next 50 years of Sounders FC.”

“From the beginning, the club has been open and honest,” said Alliance Council President Cameron Collins. “Alliance Council, which represents all Sounders Season Ticket Members, has participated in this project every step of the way, including seeing designs and providing feedback – most notably as part of a full experiential workshop prior to the team’s Concacaf Champions League victory in May 2022. This is a brand evolution, not a revolution; we’re not a club that needs reinvention. While it is a change, this new system is familiar and rooted in our history. We are proud to have our fingerprints on this final product.”

IN A PHOTO:

Seattle Sounders

WHAT NEXT FOR SEATTLE SOUNDERS? They travel to Nashville SC on Saturday in a Western Conference clash.