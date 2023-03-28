Scotland hero Scott McTominay sent Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag a message after his brace helped beat Spain 2-0 on Tuesday.

WHAT HAPPENED? The in-form midfielder scored either side of half-time to take his tally to a staggering four goals from two games this international break, as Scotland made it a maximum six points to top Group A ahead of a lacklustre Spain side. After the match, a beaming McTominay admitted he relished both sides of midfield work, and believed his recent form evidenced his ability to add more to his game.

WHAT THEY SAID: "As a kid, I was an attacking midfielder, then I became more of a sitting midfield player. But I like to do both, I like to get in the box but I also like to help my team-mates defend as well," McTominay told Viaplay after the match. "For me, I've got to keep doing that, I know I can add more goals and assists to my game, and I think the last two games are a good example of that."

Asked about arguably Scotland's biggest scalp under Steve Clarke, the Man Utd star added: "The manager said before the match that this was a chance to create our own legacy, these are the nights that in 20, 30 years everyone will remember and watch back and say 'I was there'. It's what the game's about, and we can't thank the fans enough. Look at this place [Hamden Park] - I've never seen anything like it, incredible."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McTominay's tally of four goals while on Scotland duty doubles his United total across all competitions this season, as his contributions thus far have largely come from the bench. But an upturn in form couldn't have come at a better time for the 26-year-old, given the injury woes of Christian Eriksen, Donny van de Beek and, most recently, Marcel Sabitzer, alongside the three games remaining of Casemiro's four-game suspension.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCTOMINAY? With Ten Hag inevitably watching on from afar, the performances of the Scotland star will have caught the eye and should have done enough to earn him a starting berth in United's first game back after the international break, which is away at Newcastle on Sunday.