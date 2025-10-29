The Saudi Pro League has grown significantly in prominence in recent seasons, following huge club investment and the influx of a whole host of global footballing stars. It now holds the distinction of being the highest-ranked league in Asia.

Unsurprisingly, attendance has been on the rise as a result. Over 2.5 million fans attended SPL games last season, which is 1.3 million more than a decade ago.

Fancy going to one of the Kingdom’s must-see derbies, such as the Sea Derby (Al-Ittihad vs Al-Ahli), the Capital Derby (Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr), or the Eastern Derby (Al-Ettifaq vs Al-Qadsiah)?

Let GOAL help guide you through all the vital ticket information you need about securing tickets to Saudi Pro League matches, including where you can buy them and how much they will cost.

All you need to know about the Saudi Pro League 2025/26

Date Aug 28, 2025 – May 2026 Teams 18 Format Each team plays 34 matches Location Saudi Arabia Relegation Bottom 3 teams drop to FD League Tickets Tickets

Upcoming Saudi Pro League matches

Date Game Time AST (GMT +3hr) Tickets Thu Oct 30 Damac vs Al Fateh 6.15pm Tickets Thu Oct 30 Al Ahli vs Al Riyadh 8.30pm Tickets Thu Oct 30 Al Kholood vs NEOM 8.30pm Tickets Fri Oct 31 Al Okhdood vs Al Najma 4.40pm Tickets Fri Oct 31 Al Hilal vs Al Shabab 5.50pm Tickets Fri Oct 31 Al Ettifaq vs Al Hazem 8.30pm Tickets Sat Nov 1 Al Taawoun vs Al-Qadsiah 4.30pm Tickets Sat Nov 1 Al Khaleej vs Al Ittihad 5.35pm Tickets Sat Nov 1 Al Nassr vs Al Fayha 8.30pm Tickets Thu Nov 6 Al Hazem vs Al Khaleej 5.55pm Tickets Thu Nov 6 Al Riyadh vs Damac 8.30pm Tickets Thu Nov 6 Al-Qadsiah vs Al Kholood 8.30pm Tickets Fri Nov 7 Al Fayha vs Al Okhdood 4.20pm Tickets Fri Nov 7 Al Fateh vs Al Taawoun 5.35pm Tickets Fri Nov 7 Al Najma vs Al Hilal 8.30pm Tickets Sat Nov 8 NEOM vs Al Nassr 4.50pm Tickets Sat Nov 8 Al Shabab vs Al Ettifaq 5.45pm Tickets Sat Nov 8 Al Ittihad vs Al Ahli 8.30pm Tickets

How to buy Saudi Pro League tickets

To purchase Saudi Pro League match tickets, the most reliable method is to go to the official league site, where you can navigate to the ‘Fixture/Tickets' section under the ‘Matches’ tab.

Matchweeks are usually staged across three days, the majority of which run from Thursday to Saturday to coincide with the Saudi weekend (Friday and Saturday) and tickets are usually released a couple of weeks before each match.

In addition, if you are looking to secure seats in advance of official release or hoping to snap up last-minute tickets, you may wish to consider secondary retailers such as StubHub or Ticombo, with tickets from SAR17.

How much are Saudi Pro League tickets?

You can usually pick up a basic Saudi Pro League match ticket for SAR50-100, making attending affordable for solo travellers, groups of fans or football-obsessed families.

Notable events, particularly with renowned football teams like Al Hilal FC or Al Nassr FC, cost more though, especially in prime viewing areas.

There are also secondary options for purchasing Saudi Pro League tickets, such as StubHub or Ticombo. Prices can fluctuate here, both above and below the list price of a ticket, depending on the fixture and the proximity to its date, with tickets from SAR17.

How to watch or stream Saudi Pro League matches

Saudi Pro League matches can be watched and streamed live in the United Kingdom on DAZN. You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, your Smart TV and many others. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £14.99-a-month on a 12-month deal or subscribe to the flexible pass, worth £19.99-a-month, which you can cancel anytime. An annual (pay upfront) package is also available for £129.99, which offers the best value for money.

In the United States, the Saudi Pro League is broadcast live on FOX Soccer Plus. Fubo is one streaming service that gives viewers access to FOX Soccer Plus. Fubo offers multiple subscription plans, including the new 'Fubo Sports', which costs $45.99 for the first month and then $55.99 per month for subsequent months. It's streamlined and sports-focused with over 28 channels, including ESPN Unlimited, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, NFL Network, Tennis Channel and local networks like ABC, CBS, and Fox. Other Fubo plans include the base 'Pro' package (around $85/month), the higher-tier 'Elite' (around $95/month) and there's also a 'Latino' package, which offers sports and entertainment channels in Spanish. Fubo offers a free 7-day trial to new subscribers for all of its plans.

Saudi Pro League 2025/26 – Teams and venues

Club Stadium (location) Capacity Al-Ittihad Club King Abdullah Sports City (Jeddah) 62,345 Al-Ahli SFC King Abdullah Sports City (Jeddah) 62,345 Al-Khaleej FC Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium (Dammam) 35,000 Al-Hilal SFC Kingdom Arena (Riyadh) 30,000 Al-Nassr FC Al-Awwal Park (Riyadh) 25,000 Al-Ettifaq FC Al-Ettifaq Club Stadium (Dammam) 15,000 Al-Shabab FC SHG Arena (Riyadh) 15,000 Al-Riyadh SC Prince Turki bin Abdul Aziz Stadium (Riyadh) 15,000 Al-Okhdood Club Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium (Najran) 12,000 NEOM SC King Khalid Sport City Stadium (Tabuk) 12,000 Al-Qadsiah FC Prince Saud bin Jalawi Stadium (Khobar) 11,800 Al-Fateh SC Al-Fateh Club Stadium (Al-Mubarraz) 11,000 Al-Najma SC King Abdullah Sports City Stadium Buraidah (Unaizah) 10,000 Al-Hazem SC Al-Hazem Club Stadium (Ar Rass) 8,000 Al-Kholood Club Al-Hazem Club Stadium (Ar Rass) 8,000 Al-Fayha FC Al-Majma'ah Sports City 7,000

What to know about the Saudi Pro League 2025/26?

The Saudi Pro League may have been created in 2007, but its roots originate from the 1950s and His Majesty's League competition. Nine different clubs have reigned supreme as Saudi champions if you go right back to those early days. However, since the top-tier division rebranded to the Saudi Pro League, three sides have dominated. Fourteen of the 17 titles since 2007 have gone to Al-Hilal (8), Al-Nassr (3) and Al-Ittihad (3) and it’s been 9 years since one of those sides hasn’t worn the Saudi crown.

Success inevitably leads to popularity and therefore it’s no surprise that those three clubs, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr (along with Al-Ahli) have the highest attendances in the league. In fact, they account for over 60% of the total Saudi Pro League annual attendance. Those clubs have also tended to attract the majority of the foreign stars who ply their trade in the Middle East.

The 2022 purchase of Cristiano Ronaldo is SPL’s stand-out signing of all-time. Al-Nassr were in dreamland, especially as CR7 had previously turned down a move to local neighbours and arch-rivals, Al Hilal. Ronaldo’s arrival revolutionised Saudi Arabian football as a whole and set the stage for numerous top-level European league players to join the Saudi Pro League.

With four of the current Saudi Pro League sides based in Riyadh (Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Shabab and Al-Riyadh), a sport-lover’s trip to the Saudi capital often means taking in a Pro League match during their vacation. With the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Neymar, Jhon Duran and Darwin Nunez having played (or still playing) for Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, it’s no surprise that demand for tickets is high whenever those clubs are in action.

Clubs from Riyadh may have dominated the Saudi game in the past, but Al Ittihad from the Red Sea coastal city of Jeddah have defiantly held their own down the years and are one of the biggest football clubs in the country and in Asia as a whole. Numerous football fans would love to see the current Saudi champions in live action, especially when they have a glittering line-up that includes Karim Benzema, Steven Bergwijn, Moussa Diaby and Fabinho.