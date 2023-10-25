Sandro Tonali received a warm reception from Newcastle United fans as a 10-month ban looms for the Italian midfielder.

Tonali faces ban for illegal betting

Warm reception from Newcastle fans

Magpies lose 1-0 to Dortmund

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle confirmed the 23-year-old was being investigated by the Italian Prosecutor's Office and the Italian Football Federation in relation to alleged illegal betting activity earlier this month. He admitted to placing bets on former side AC Milan and is now reportedly facing a 10-month ban as a result. Ahead of a potential punishment, Tonali got a warm reception from the Magpies' fans at St James' Park when he came off the bench in his side's 1-0 loss to Dortmund on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italian international joined the north east outfit in a £55 million ($66.6m) deal back in July and so far he has made a good impression at Newcastle. But his impending ban is a huge blow for Eddie Howe's men, who want to progress in the Champions League and push on in the Premier League table. If he does get banned, Newcastle are likely to try and sign another midfielder in the January transfer window. Incidentally, Juventus' Nicolo Fagioli has already been banned for seven months after being implicated in the ongoing betting scandal.

WHAT NEXT? Tonali and Newcastle will find out the midfielder's fate soon but their next game is on Saturday against Wolves. They take on Dortmund in Germany in their next Champions League game on November 7.