Sancho, Lingard & Tomori named in England squad as Greenwood & Bellingham miss out

Jadon Sancho has been included in the latest England squad despite the struggles he has endured on the back of a big-money move to Manchester United, while Fikayo Tomori has earned a recall following the completion of a permanent transfer from Chelsea to AC Milan.

Gareth Southgate’s side are due to resume their 2022 World Cup qualification campaign with two fixtures during the latest international break.

They will face Andorra in the first of those on October 9, before then playing host to Hungary at Wembley Stadium three days later.

Who has made the cut for England?

Sancho has endured a tough time on the back of a £73 million ($101m) switch from Borussia Dortmund to Old Trafford over the summer, with the 21-year-old winger still searching for a spark with Premier League heavyweights, but his quality is without question and he remains part of Southgate’s thinking.

Jesse Lingard is another of those that the England boss is prepared to keep faith in despite regular starts proving hard to come by at club level.

The United playmaker has been making a contribution off the bench this season, with two goals and an assist, and bagged a brace for England against Andorra during their last meeting in September.

Aaron Ramsdale has landed the No.1 spot at Arsenal and will be eager to earn a first senior cap for his country as soon as possible, while Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins gets the nod on this occasion ahead of Leeds frontman Patrick Bamford and Roma star Tammy Abraham.

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden also comes back in, while ex-Chelsea centre-half Tomori is included for the first time since winning his only cap to date in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo in November 2019.

Who is missing for England?

A place in Southgate’s defensive plans has opened up for Tomori as Harry Maguire has picked up an untimely injury with Manchester United.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is another on the treatment table at present, with the Liverpool full-back nursing an adductor problem, while Marcus Rashford is still recovering from shoulder surgery.

England squad in full

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale

Defenders: Conor Coady, Reece James, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Fikayo Tomori, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Phil Foden, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Ollie Watkins

