Sam Kerr is inevitable! Chelsea striker settles Women's FA Cup final as Man Utd come up short at Wembley

Sam Kerr was once again the difference on Sunday as Chelsea beat Manchester United at Wembley to win a third successive Women's FA Cup.

Kerr scores only goal as Chelsea win FA Cup

Blues have won the trophy three years running

United taste defeat in first major final

TELL ME MORE: It was United who almost got off to a dream start, though, when Leah Galton found the back of the net after only 20 seconds. However, Ella Toone had strayed half a yard offside before setting her up to finish. Still, it set the tone for the first half, in which United were much the better side. Centre-back Millie Turner would be denied from close range by a brilliantly instinctive Ann-Katrin Berger save, while Galton broke into the box again soon after and fired high and wide at the near post from Alessia Russo's delivery. It was an absolutely golden chance.

Chelsea nearly made her pay for that miss minutes later when Lauren James' looping header was pushed onto the post by Mary Earps, but United continued to cause the Blues' defence problems, with Nikita Parris having a huge shout for a penalty when she was brought down by Niamh Charles as she broke into the box. Referee Emily Heaslip, assisted by VAR, adjudged the the foul to have taken place just outside.

Chelsea's biggest chance would come after the break, with Kerr pouncing on Maya Le Tissier's error to break down the right. From there, she'd find Pernille Harder in the box but the Dane, taking her first touches of the match having come on moments earlier, couldn't finish. Instead, that same combo would break the deadlock almost immediately afterwards, Harder picking out an unmarked Kerr in the box to finish. It continued the Aussie's remarkable record at Wembley, this her fifth goal in four visits. All of those previous trips have ended in her lifting silverware and this would prove no different, even though Sophie Ingle missed a great chance to make sure of the win late on when picked out by Kerr.

THE MVP: Kerr scored the goal that decided the match but it was Harder who changed the game when she came off the bench just before the hour mark. The Denmark international has had large spells on the sidelines this season but she's recently returned to action in blistering form, her assist for the only goal of the game on Sunday underlining that. She's now been directly involved in seven goals in her last three games, despite only starting one of them.

THE BIG LOSER: Le Tissier has had an amazing first season at United but she was caught out on several occasions at Wembley. Moments before the opening goal, it was her mistake that allowed Kerr in and then she failed to keep a watchful eye on the Australia star when she broke into the box to score.

WHAT NEXT? These two will now resume battle in the Women's Super League, with United top of the table going into the final two weekends of the season. Chelsea are a point and a place behind but with a game in hand, which they will play against West Ham on Wednesday.

