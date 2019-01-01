Salzburg star Haaland makes more Champions League history

The teenage striker scored against Genk on Wednesday to continue a flying start to his European career

Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland continued to set records in European competition with another goal against on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old netted his side's final goal as the Austrian champions cruised to a 4-1 win in to keep their hopes of qualification for the knockout stages alive.

Salzburg now sit in third place in Group E on seven points, with in second with nine points and occupying top spot on 10 points.

Haaland's goal means he has now scored in all five of his side's matches this season, becoming the first teenager in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League to score in five consecutive appearances in the competition.

Red Bull Salzburg's Erling Haaland has become the first teenager in the history of the European Cup/UEFA Champions League to score in five consecutive appearances in the competition.

Only star Robert Lewandowski has also scored in all five matchdays so far in the Champions League this season, with the international having netted the most goals in the Champions League this term with 10, while Haaland is in second place with eight.

Haaland set another record with his goal against Genk, with the striker's eight goals the most any player has scored in their first five Champions League appearances.

The teenager surpassed Diego Costa and Harry Kane, who each scored seven times in their first five Champions League games.

Haaland has not just been prolific in Europe, however, as the Norway international has now scored an incredible 27 goals in 19 games in all competitions this term.

That form has led to reported interest from all across Europe, including from , and .

Wednesday's win set up a massive opportunity for Salzburg in the final matchday of the group stage. Should Jesse Marsch's side defeat Liverpool at home on December 10, they will advance to the last 16 of the Champions League.

That match will also present an opportunity for Haaland to notch another individual honour as he continues to impress early in his career.

With a goal against Liverpool, Haaland will become only the second player to ever score in all six games of a single Champions League group stage, joining Cristiano Ronaldo in achieving the feat.

Lewandowski can also make that a prospective group of three should he score in Bayern's final group game at home to .