Deftones have gone from garage rehearsals in Sacramento to becoming one of the most influential rock bands on the planet - but they've never left their hometown behind. Today, they are giving back in a major way, by officially sponsoring Los Jaguares, a youth soccer team from Oak Park, the same Sacramento neighborhood where Deftones' story began.

Going beyond a traditional sponsorship, Deftones personally designed the team's official 2026 match kits, releasing them today as a limited-edition capsule to help fund the club's future as well as ensuring kids nationwide have access to the game going forward.

"When we heard about this group of kids growing up in our hometown in need of support, we jumped at the opportunity," the band said. "Soccer and music are both about connection and expression, and having a strong community that nourishes this during developmental years is so important. We’re stoked to be able to give back and make a positive change in their lives, and our hope is to encourage them to continue pursuing their dreams despite any odds."

Los Jaguares are made up of 40 boys and girls aged 11–14, many of whom share the band's Mexican-American heritage. Deftones' sponsorship will play a part in keeping soccer free for the team, expanding access to playing fields and coaching, providing healthy food and drinks for students and ensuring that kids thrive away from the pitch.

In October, Deftones returned home to Sacramento to headline rock and metal festival Aftershock, and they had a surprise in store for Los Jaguares. Members of the team were invited as special guests, getting the full VIP experience as the band greeted them in person backstage and gifted them their new jerseys before they were escorted to the soundboard for a once-in-a-lifetime view of the show. With many attending their first-ever concert, one player couldn't resist the urge to hop the barrier to crowd surf in his new jersey.

The home and away jerseys arrive in black and green, with the former featuring a classic big white collar and the latter retro-style shadow stripes. Both carry the band's name as the main sponsor in bold Deftones type, and nod to their new 10th album, private music, with snake-tongue badges and the No.10 on the reverse. The city's nickname, Sacto, acts as the name on the back, while the green shirt also features a small star inspired by the gates to Oak Park. The drop also includes a black football, featuring the snake badge, Deftones type, Sacto nickname and the same star.

Los Jaguares are part of Street Soccer USA, a national nonprofit that gives kids access to soccer at their school in Oak Park and to many more in need in Sacramento and 15 other cities across the country.

The collaboration caps a landmark year for Deftones, who released their first new music in five years in the form of their 10th studio album private music. The headline slot at Aftershock Festival capped off their tour of the States in 2025 as they gear up for major tours in Europe and Oceania in 2026.

