'Ruining soccer one day at a time!' - Taylor Twellman reacts to Ted Lasso's White House visit as Trent Crimm asks about World Cup 2026

Former USMNT forward Taylor Twellman gave a tongue-in-cheek response to Ted Lasso's visit to the White House, where Trent Crimm also featured.

Ted Lasso in White House ahead of series three

Twellman joked it was "ruining soccer"

Comment comes amid 'Ted Lasso effect' debate

WHAT HAPPENED? As part of the latest instalment of the series featuring Jason Sudeikis as the title character, the lead actor stood alongside his co-stars to field some questions in the residence of the United States president. One of these came from Lasso's journalistic nemesis Crimm, who queried about Kansas City being one of the hosts for the upcoming World Cup in 2026. In response to the clip, Twellman quote tweeted the video, with the line "Ruining soccer one day at time @TedLasso".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former USMNT star made the remark in reference to the supposed 'Ted Lasso effect' bestowed on upcoming American coaches. Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin was the first to highlight the supposed problem, opening up a debate on the unwanted side-effects of a much-loved entertainment show, with Alexi Lalas, inevitably, also weighing in with his thoughts.

Of course, it's not the first time Twellman has offered his opinion. The ex-forward has recently been vocal on his national team's handling of their current managerial situation, with Anthony Hudson taking the reins on an interim basis following the controversial end to Gregg Berhalter's tenure. He also recently criticised striker Malik Tillman after he scored for Rangers despite not being part of the USMNT's latest squad.

WHAT NEXT? Without Tillman and with Twellman inevitably watching on, Hudson will lead his USMNT side out against Granada and El Salvador in their upcoming CONCACAF Nations League fixtures.