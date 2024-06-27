How to watch today's Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians.

The Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.

The Royals are ranked 17th in hits per game (8.04), 16th in home runs (79), and 13th in runs per game (4.53).

The Guardians have had superior offensive performance, coming in second in runs per game with an average of 5.09. With 8.20 hits per game and 90 home runs, they rank 15th and 10th, respectively.

Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians occurs on June 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO, USA.

Date June 27, 2024 Time 8:10 pm ET Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, MO

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians live on FS1 TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - BSGL and BSKC.

Kansas City Royals Team News

INF Adam Frazier is on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain.

RHP Dan Altavilla follows him with an oblique strain.

Cleveland Guardians Team News

RHP Nick Sandlin is out for 15 days with back inflammation.

Another RHP Eli Morgan Joins him with elbow inflammation.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians in the MLB: