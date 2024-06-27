How to watch today's Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Kansas City Royals host the Cleveland Guardians in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.
The Royals are ranked 17th in hits per game (8.04), 16th in home runs (79), and 13th in runs per game (4.53).
The Guardians have had superior offensive performance, coming in second in runs per game with an average of 5.09. With 8.20 hits per game and 90 home runs, they rank 15th and 10th, respectively.
Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch Time
The epic MLB battle between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians occurs on June 27, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO, USA.
|Date
|June 27, 2024
|Time
|8:10 pm ET
|Venue
|Kauffman Stadium
|Location
|Kansas City, MO
How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Cleveland Guardians online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians live on FS1 TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - BSGL and BSKC.
Kansas City Royals Team News
INF Adam Frazier is on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain.
RHP Dan Altavilla follows him with an oblique strain.
Cleveland Guardians Team News
RHP Nick Sandlin is out for 15 days with back inflammation.
Another RHP Eli Morgan Joins him with elbow inflammation.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Guardians in the MLB:
|Date
|Results
|June 06, 2024
|Guardians 3-4 Royals
|June 05, 2024
|Guardians 8-5 Royals
|March 22, 2024
|Guardians 8-5 Royals
|March 16, 2024
|Royals 1-6 Guardians
|March 03, 2024
|Guardians 12-13 Royals