Roots of Fight collaborate with Pelé for special collection

American brand, Roots of Fight have a signed a multi-year deal with Pele which will pay tribute to the Brazilian's career.

Roots of Fight is a brand that has already honoured many big names in and outside of sport, including Muhammed Ali and Rosa Parks. But this is the first time the brand will be working with a Soccer player, and they've gone for who they've called the 'Soccer God' - Pelé.

The first instalment of a multi-year deal collaboration sees the brand honour his roots in the City of Santos, where he spent 18 years playing and scored over 600 goals. The partnership will trace back to the star's childhood in Três Corações and the final chapter of his domestic football career with the New York Cosmos.

Speaking about the collaboration, Pelé said, "Roots of Fight pays tribute to great boxing legends like my friend Muhammad Ali, Martial Arts legends like Bruce Lee, and also people who changed the world with their attitudes, like Maya Angelou.

"I am happy that they are starting their journey in Soccer with me and to be a part of this select group of icons of sport and culture." When you buy anything from the collection, the proceeds will go to The Pelé Foundation, which is dedicated to empowering children, specifically around poverty and education.

This collection ranges from $40-$300 USD and will debut exclusively on pele10.org and rootsoffight.com.

Here's a look at the pieces in the Roots of Fight x Pelé collection:

The black tank top features the word Pelé in bold letters with an intricate crest at the centre, while the year 1970 is used in reference to the year that Brazil won the World Cup in Mexico. The number ten is also significant as it's synonymous with the number on Pelé's jersey throughout his career.

Get it from Roots of Fight for $40.00

The black shirts go perfectly well with the tank top to create a set for when you're next on the Soccer field. The simplistic monochromatic design features Pelé's name and number on the left side of the shorts, which has a white drawstring.

Get it from Roots of Fight for $60.00

Borrowing the leaf green from the Brazilian flag, this T-shirt comes with the same detailing found on the black tank top but this time moved over to the left side for a soccer jersey feel. It's also made from 100% cotton for comfortability.

Get it from Right of Fight for $48.00

These tri-blend fleece sweatpants are the perfect comfy addition to your wardrobe and celebrate a soccer legend who won the World Cup three times in his international career in 1958, 1962 and 1970. It's a slim fit, and all the print work is done in the USA.

Get it from Right of Fight for $80.00

You can go full-kit sweatsuit with a matching sweatshirt, which includes the same design points as the sweatshirt, like the 1970 crest motif and Brasil in intricate text.

Get it from Right of Fight for $80.00

The Santos sweatshirt picks another date from Pelé's career, 1956, which is the year the player joined Santos as a 15-year-old. He held the record for scoring the most goals for a single club until it was only recently beaten in 2020 by Lionel Messi.

Get it from Right of Fight for $80.00

The Ivory sweatpants offer a pop of colour with the print, in lush green and sunny yellow from the Brazilian flag. The 1970 World Cup victory is again the design's focal point.

Get it from Right of Fight for $80.00

The Pelé Photo White tee is arguably the most striking piece from the entire collection. A cool and colourful print with Pelé's picture at its heart is adorned with a jagged yellow frame and the star's name in a boxy font.

Get it from Right of Fight for $48.00

With a sleek and simple Pelé design, this fleece will be the perfect addition to your outfits for soccer matches. The Right of Fight brand stitching with the words 'Victory, Defeat, Style & Swagger' finish the look.

Get it from Right of Fight for £85.00

If you're a gym-goer or need a new soccer training bag and love Pelé, look no further than his duffel bag. Its water-resistant fabric is excellent for storing gym clothes and has an internal zip and compartment pockets for extra storage.

Get it from Roots of Fight for $110.00