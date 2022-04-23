Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal as Man Utd star brings up century against Arsenal

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 100th goal in the Premier League, with the Manchester United star continuing his recent hot streak in the final third in a meeting with Arsenal at Emirates Stadium.

Ronaldo scored 118 goals across all competitions during his first stint at United between 2003 and 2009, including 84 in the Premier League, and has boosted that tally significantly since returning to Old Trafford last summer.

The 37-year-old has hit 16 goals in the top-flight so far this season, with his latest strike coming against Arsenal, and has joined an elite club in the process.

Ronaldo brings up his Premier League century

Ronaldo has reached the 100-goal mark in his 223rd Premier League appearance, becoming the 33rd player to bring up a century in the competition's history.

The Portuguese forward is also only the fourth United player to reach that mark, after Ryan Giggs (109), Paul Scholes (107) and Wayne Rooney (183).

Ronaldo has now scored seven goals in his last four league outings for the Red Devils, having recently posted hat-tricks in wins against Tottenham and Norwich.

Who else has scored 100 goals in the Premier League?

In addition to Ronaldo and the three other United legends, 29 other players have surpassed the 100 goals milestone in the Premier League, with Newcastle legend Alan Shearer topping the scoring table with 260.

Rooney is the only other man to have surpassed 200 goals, having also taken in two spells with Everton, but there are plenty of more big names that populate the 100-goal list, including the likes of Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah.

Player Goals scored Alan Shearer 260 Wayne Rooney 208 Andrew Cole 187 Sergio Aguero 184 Harry Kane 178 Frank Lampard 177 Thierry Henry 175 Robbie Fowler 163 Jermain Defoe 162 Michael Owen 150 Les Ferdinand 149 Teddy Sheringham 146 Robin van Persie 144 Jamie Vardy 128 Jimmy Floyd Hassebaink 127 Robbie Keane 126 Nicolas Anelka 125 Dwight Yorke 123 Steven Gerrard 120 Mohamed Salah 119 Romelu Lukaku 118 Ian Wright 113 Dion Dublin 111 Emile Heskey 110 Ryan Giggs 109 Sadio Mane 109 Peter Crouch 108 Paul Scholes 107 Darren Bent 106 Raheem Sterling 106 Didier Drogba 104 Matthew Le Tissier 100 Cristiano Ronaldo 100

