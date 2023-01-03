Cristiano Ronaldo claims 'work in Europe is done' and explains why he received 'unique' Al-Nassr contract

New Al-Nassr signing Cristiano Ronaldo showed no regrets over leaving Europe, and argued the contract at his new club matches his calibre of player.

Ronaldo joins Al-Nassr

Says he "won everything" in Europe

Argues his "unique" contract matches his quality

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo was unveiled as a new Al-Nassr playeron Tuesday after reaching an agreement with the Saudi outfit at the end of December. In his first interview given since signing for his new club, the Portugal international claimed that he had won all there is on offer in Europe, and that the lucrative contract he will receive is "normal" for a player of his quality.

WHAT THEY SAID: "My work in Europe is done," Ronaldo told reporters. "I played at the best clubs in the world… and I won everything. I’m happy, proud to join Al Nassr. People don’t know about the level here. This contract is unique because I am a unique player. It's normal for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ronaldo moves away from a continent he has called home his entire footballing career, Al-Nassr head coach Rudi Garcia argued that his signing will be "extraordinary" for the development of Saudi football. The reception the 37-year-old received in his new home, Mrsool Park, is testament to that, as the country now enters an unprecedented faze of football fanaticism.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? With his medical completed this Tuesday, Ronaldo will be hoping to enter the fray as soon as possible, and his debut could come as soon as Thursday against Al Taee. Al-Nassr then head to Al-Shabab in the Pro League on January 14.