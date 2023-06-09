WATCH: Ronaldinho scores epic long-range goal into a boat on the Bosphorus

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul, the Brazil legend made an incredible 120-metre shot over Turkey’s iconic waterway.

Brazil legend Ronaldinho has made an epic shot ahead of Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final between Manchester City and Inter in Istanbul.

The former UEFA Champions League winner struck the ball a massive 120 metres over Turkey’s iconic Bosphorus waterway and into a makeshift goal created by two fishermen holding a net.

His feat formed the final shot of Turkish Airlines’ #TheEpicChallenge video series, which features fellow former UEFA Champions League-winners Cafu, and Steven Gerard.

The three European football legends also starred in Turkish Airlines’ Chase the Ball film, which takes viewers on an epic journey through the cities of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final teams and Istanbul with freestyler Adonias.

“Istanbul is one of the most amazing cities in the world, and Turkish Airlines makes it easy for you to experience its magic,” said Ronaldinho.

“With their extensive network and exceptional service, Turkish Airlines connects the world to Istanbul, and I'm proud to be a part of this film.”