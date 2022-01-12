Rodman earns first USWNT call-up as Andonovski names 25-player January camp roster

Trinity Rodman has earned her first call-up to the U.S. women's national team (USWNT) as the Washington Spirit star headlined Vlatko Andonovski's 25-player roster for the team's January camp.

The 19-year-old emerged as a breakout star in 2021, winning the NWSL Rookie of the Year award and leading the Spirit to the league title.

The USWNT's January camp will take place in Austin, Texas from January 19-28, and will not include any matches.

What was said?

“Without any matches that we need to taper for, we can get in some more intense trainings and full-field scrimmages, which is great as we need to give this group as many chances as possible to play together in a national team environment,” Andonovski said in a federation press release.

Who else was called up?

Rodman is the youngest player on the roster and is followed by the top pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft, Naomi Girma, who is 21.

Andonovski has left off a number of the team's veteran stars like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, and Becky Sauerbrunn, as he aims to evaluate players looking ahead to the 2023 World Cup.

Full roster

Goalkeepers: Aubrey Kingsbury (Washington Spirit), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

Defenders: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (San Diego Wave FC), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Imani Dorsey (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Kelley O’Hara (Washington Spirit), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

Midfielders: Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Jaelin Howell (Racing Louisville FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Kristie Mewis (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Samantha Mewis (Kansas City Current), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

Forwards: Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Mallory Pugh (Chicago Red Stars), Margaret Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (Kansas City Current)

