The Houston Rockets (3-2) return to the Toyota Center on Monday, November 3, 2025, looking to stretch their winning run to four straight games when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-4).

The Rockets came out of the summer as one of the league’s biggest winners. Adding Kevin Durant, one of the most gifted scorers the sport has ever seen, immediately raised the team’s ceiling.

The season did not start smoothly. Houston dropped its opener on the road to the Oklahoma City Thunder, then fell at home against the Detroit Pistons. The talent on the roster eventually surfaced. The Rockets took care of business in their next three outings, beating the Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, and Boston Celtics. In each of those games, they controlled the tempo and never really allowed their opponents to threaten.

The Mavericks entered the new season with high hopes after a turbulent finish last year. The departure of Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers remains a sore spot among the fanbase. General manager Nico Harrison has been under constant pressure since.

Through the draft, Dallas selected Cooper Flagg first overall, expecting a future franchise cornerstone. His progress has been slower than anticipated. The Mavericks have managed only two wins from six games, beating the Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers. Their latest outing ended in a loss to the Detroit Pistons.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks: Date and tip-off time

The Rockets will face off against the Mavericks in an exciting NBA game on Monday, November 3, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Date Monday, November 3, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET or 5:00 pm PT Venue Toyota Center Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rockets and the Mavericks live on SCHN, KFAA and Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks team news & key performers

Houston Rockets team news

The injury to Fred VanVleet disrupted some of the early rotation patterns. The team has too much firepower to let one absence cause a collapse. The offense now flows even more through Alperen Sengun. He fills a similar role to what Nikola Jokic provides for Denver. Sengun, however, has the luxury of Kevin Durant beside him. Durant does not need sets drawn up and can score when he decides the moment calls for it.

The Rockets were one of the league’s best defensive teams last season. That side of the floor has not reached the same standard yet. One key development point is Amen Thompson. He is already an elite defender. The next step is becoming a more confident and productive offensive piece.

Dallas Mavericks team news

Cooper Flagg has been operating at point guard for long stretches. It is not his natural role and the discomfort shows. The team’s key veterans have also struggled to stay healthy. Kyrie Irving is out for an extended period with a knee injury. Anthony Davis started strong as the team’s leading scorer, but is now sidelined with a calf issue.

The backcourt pairing of D'Angelo Russell and Klay Thompson has not found any rhythm. They are hitting only 23% of their three-point attempts combined. The Mavericks have the worst offensive rating in the league right now. The turnovers are constant, with roughly one in every six possessions ending in a giveaway. When you pair poor shooting with sloppy ball-handling, it becomes difficult to generate any sort of scoring flow.

Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks head-to-head record

Date (US) Competition Home Team Away Team Score 03/15/25 NBA Houston Rockets Dallas Mavericks 133–96 02/09/25 NBA Dallas Mavericks Houston Rockets 116–105 01/02/25 NBA Houston Rockets Dallas Mavericks 110–99 11/01/24 NBA Dallas Mavericks Houston Rockets 102–108 04/08/24 NBA Dallas Mavericks Houston Rockets 147–136

More NBA news and coverage