This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL VIDEO: Rio Ferdinand over Cristiano Ronaldo! Edwin van der Sar picks his favourite Man Utd legends Manchester United Premier League C. Ronaldo R. Ferdinand Speaking to GOAL on behalf of bet365, Official Global Partner of the UEFA Champions League, Edwin van der Sar picked some of his Man Utd favourites. View this post on Instagram Advertisement