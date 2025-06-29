Rhode Island FC manager Khano Smith watches from stadium roof after ejection as Albert Dikwa's hat trick earns 4-1 win in Jäegermeister Cup

The Rhode Island FC head coach was forced to an unusual vantage point atop the stadium after receiving two yellow cards in his side’s 4-1 win

WHAT HAPPENED

Rhode Island FC head coach Khano Smith was ejected from the match after receiving his second yellow card for protesting a referee decision midway through the second half of Thursday's USL Jäegermeister Cup match against Portland Hearts of Pine. Rather than retreating to the locker room, Smith climbed to the stadium roof where he continued to watch his team's dominant performance. On the field, forward Albert Dikwa stole the show with a hat trick, scoring in the 18th, 50th, and 58th minutes, while Noah Fusion added a fourth goal to secure a commanding 4-1 victory Centreville Bank Stadium.

WHAT SOCIAL MEDIA SPOTTED

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Rhode Island FC's impressive cup form represents a significant achievement for the expansion club, which has quickly established itself as a competitive force in the USL Championship. Their continued success in the Jäegermeister Cup provides valuable momentum as they balance cup competition with their league campaign.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Following their 4-1 win over the Portland Hearts of Pine, Rhode Island FC will face Hartford Athletic in the USL Jäegermeister Cup on July 26. Prior to that, Khano Smith’s side will host Birmingham Legion FC on July 5, go on the road to face Indy Eleven on July 12, and welcome Hartford Athletic on July 19 in the regular USL Championship season.