Revealed: Terms of Liverpool part-exchange Victor Osimhen transfer - with Darwin Nunez & Federico Chiesa included alongside fee for Napoli’s prolific Nigerian striker

The terms of Liverpool’s proposed part-exchange transfer for Victor Osimhen have been set, with said deal involving Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa.

WHAT HAPPENED?

The Reds are the latest side to have seen a move for prolific Nigeria international Osimhen mooted. He is expected to sever ties with Serie A champions Napoli this summer on a permanent basis after spending the 2024-25 campaign on loan at Galatasaray.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Osimhen is said to have turned down a lucrative offer from the Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League as he waits on tempting approaches from the Premier League. He could end up with title holders at Anfield.

Article continues below

Getty Images

DID YOU KNOW?

According to Radio Kiss Kiss, Liverpool were hoping to do a straight swap for Osimhen that would see Uruguayan striker Nunez and Italian winger Chiesa head in the opposite direction. Those terms are not acceptable to those in Naples.

WHAT PLAYER SURNAME SAID

AreaNapoli covers comments from journalist Valter de Maggio in which it is claimed: “There is a market connection between Napoli and Liverpool. The English club wants Osimhen and Napoli, from this point of view, do not make any discounts on the clause, therefore asking for €75million (£64/$86m) as per the contract.

“The sporting director of the Neapolitan club, Giovanni Manna, has tried to ask for information for the two Reds forwards, namely Darwin Nunez and former Juventus player Federico Chiesa."

Getty/GOAL

TELL ME MORE

De Maggio added: “Liverpool would have opened up to Napoli by proposing an equal exchange between the players involved in this operation.

“Aurelio De Laurentiis, however, has other ideas and is not listening: the president of the blue club is asking for Chiesa, Nunez and €20million (£17m/$23m) for Osimhen’s registration.”

WHAT NEXT FOR OSIMHEN?

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will bow to those demands, having also been linked with Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, while Manchester United are still being urged to make a big-money bid for Osimhen as they attempt to acquire a proven No.9.