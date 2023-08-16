- Liverpool lost battle to sign Caicedo and Lavia
- Both players opted for Chelsea
- Liverpool now have four alternatives on the list
WHAT HAPPENED? Liverpool were rejected by both Caicedo and Lavia, with the pair opting to move to Chelsea rather than Merseyside. In the aftermath, Liverpool have now been linked with a move for Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, who struggled during his first Bundesliga campaign in 2022-23.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: A report from FootMercato, Liverpool have reignited their interest in the Dutchman and opened talks with his representatives having tracked him earlier in the window, although the Reds face competition from Manchester United. The Athletic reports that Brazilian midfielder Andre of Fluminense is also in the frame, in addition to Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure and Aston Villa's Boubacar Kamara
AND WHAT'S MORE: United are yet to make any approach for Gravenberch, though. The 21-year-old is open to a move to the Premier League, and it is thought that a switch to Old Trafford could be his preference.
WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp will assess these midfield alternatives, and Gravenberch would be among one of the better options for the German coach, given his profile and age. However, the likes of Kamara, Doucoure and Andre can't be ruled out at this stage.