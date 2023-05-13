Can Ancelotti's men steer past Getafe with a crunch game against Manchester City on the horizon?

Real Madrid face Getafe in the La Liga as Ancelotti's men look to catchup with Atletico Madrid in second place and prepare for their second leg against Man City in the Champions League.

Madrid come into this game on the back of an high intensity draw against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. Ancelotti's side have one eye on the second leg in order to make the UCL final this season and will be hoping to rest some star players ahead of the encounter. Los Blancos have a 71.4% win rate against Getafe in La Liga and will be hoping to secure all three points against the Madrid rivals.

Getafe are coming into this on the back of a tightly fought 1-0 win over Celta Vigo. The Madrid based club has reappointed Jose Bordalas and are looking to avoid relegation this season. Their record against Real Madrid is not good, having lost each of their last 13 away games against them. Although Getafe have drawn each of their last three Madrid derbies in the league and will be hoping to recreate that and become the only La Liga side to do so in the history.

Real Madrid vs Getafe confirmed lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Vazquez, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Tchouameni, Camavinga, Ceballos; Hazard, Asensio, Valverde

Getafe XI (4-5-1): Soria; Alvarez, Alderete, Mitrovic, Djene, Iglesias; Mata, Alena, Maksimovic, Portu; Mayoral

Real Madrid vs Getafe LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Real Madrid will be up against Manchester City for their second leg clash against the Cityzens in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. They will then play their final stretch of the league games against Valencia, Rayo Vallecano, Sevilla, Athletic Club.