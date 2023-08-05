Real Madrid respond to rumours Florentino Perez will step down as president

Real Madrid have released a statement in response to rumours that Florentino Perez is to step down from his role as club president.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to the Madrid club statement, the Spanish giants were faced with a rumor that appeared on social media claiming that Perez was "allegedly considering stepping down as president."

In order to quash that speculation, Madrid announced: "These rumours are categorically false and are due to certain interests that have nothing to do with reality."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Perez has been president of the club since 2000, when Madrid's peak Galacticos era truly began. He's overseen six Champions League wins and six La Liga titles, but has also come under criticism, not just from fans but also from officials, with former referee Iturralde Gonzalez speaking out earlier this year about a confrontation he faced with Perez.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? The headlines at Madrid continues to centre around Kylian Mbappe's potential move to the club. The French star's transfer saga is dragging on, with speculation fuelled further by a photo of Madrid player Rodrygo posing with Mbappe, posted on social media this weekend.