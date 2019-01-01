Real Madrid defender Mendy ruled out for three to four weeks

The former Lyon right-back will miss out on the first few weeks of the new La Liga season following a muscular lesion

defender Ferland Mendy is expected to be out of action for three to four weeks with a thigh problem, the club has confirmed.

The right-back has been diagnosed with a muscular lesion that will keep him on the sidelines for the opening weeks of the new campaign.

French international Mendy, who made a big money move to Santiago Bernabeu in June from outfit , will likely miss his side's first game against .

Article continues below

Coming through the ranks at both and Le Havre's youth systems, he made the leap to first-team football with the latter in 2015 before signing with Lyon in 2017 on a five-year deal.

He made over 75 appearances across both of his seasons at the club, with his form in both the 2017-18 and 2018-19 campaigns earning him selection to the division's Team of the Year.

He has featured in both of Madrid's International Champions Cup pre-season encounters so far, as a substitute in their defeat to and starting in their penalty shoot-out victory against .

Los Blancos have already been struck by injury issues, with Marco Asensio suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against the Gunners after scoring to put his side on even terms on the night.

They have however bolstered their ranks alongside Mendy during the off-season, with the Frenchman just one of a number of major signings brought in by Zinedine Zidane.

Former midfielder Eden Hazard headlines the cast of new faces brought into the Spanish capital, along with forward pair Rodrygo and Luka Jovic and defender Eder Militao.

They are still keen to recruit however, with 's Paul Pogba near the top of their wish list, though the midfielder is yet to make a move from Old Trafford.

Madrid have also sold Marcos Llorente to rivals while Sergio Reguilon and Dani Ceballos have left on loan to join and Arsenal respectively.

The club are looking to rebuild following a difficult season that saw them change managers twice, with Julen Lopetegui sacked following a poor opening run of form and Santiago Solari ultimately succeeded by former coach Zidane, who previously left at the end of the 2017-18 season.