Real Madrid confirm Isco out with hamstring injury ahead of Valencia clash

The Blancos are likely to be without the 28-year-old for their second La Liga fixture since the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign

have confirmed that Isco has sustained a hamstring injury, which makes him a major doubt for Thursday's clash with .

Isco was an unused substitute during Madrid's 3-1 home win over on Sunday, which marked their first game back following the three-month coronavirus-enforced break in the season.

The 28-year-old hasn't featured for Zinedine Zidane's side since their 2-0 victory over on March 1, and his wait to get back on the pitch now looks likely to be extended for a significant period.

Article continues below

More teams

Madrid have released an official statement confirming Isco has suffered damage to his right thigh ahead of Valencia's arrival at Santiago Bernabeu.

"Following the tests carried out today on our player Isco Alarcon by Real Madrid's medical department, he has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury to his right thigh," the statement published on the club's website read. "His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Madrid could also be without Isco for Sunday's trip to the Anoeta to face , as the fixture list starts piling up heading into the business end of the campaign.

Zidane's men must keep winning to stay within touch of leaders Barca, who currently hold a five-point lead at the top of the table. Real can reduce that gap back to two if they win their game in hand against Valencia, who were held to a 1-1 draw by at Mestalla last Friday.

Barca are targeting a third successive top-flight crown, but Sergio Ramos has stressed that the entire Madrid squad are ready to "give it everything" in their bid to dethrone Quique Setien's men.

The Madrid captain told reporters after the win over Eibar: "We've got 10 more finals. We worked hard over the last few weeks to come back and to keep the form that maybe we've lost over the last couple of months."

Zidane will also still have his sights set on the fourth crown of his managerial career, as the Blancos look ahead to a last-16 second-leg meeting with in August.

The competition will be completed over the course of 16 days in Lisbon, and the Madrid boss has embraced the new format brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.