How to watch today's RB Leipzig vs Liverpool Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams with contrasting forms in the Champions League will go head-to-head when RB Leipzig host Liverpool at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig on Wednesday.

While Marco Rose's side endured successive defeats in the two matchdays in the competition this season so far, Arne Slot's men will aim to maintain their all-win record in Europe and extend their winning run to seven games in all competitions.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool will be available to stream online live on Paramount+ and ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

RB Leipzig vs Liverpool kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm EST Venue: Red Bull Arena Leipzig

The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Liverpool will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 3 pm EST on Wednesday, October 23, in the US.

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig team news

Lois Openda will hope to pass a late fitness test after sustaining a knock in the 2-0 win over Mainz in the Bundesliga at the weekend, as will Amadou Haidara after an injury scare.

However, the quartet of Xaver Schlager, David Raum, Nicolas Seiwald and Assan Ouedraogo will remain sidelined through their respective injuries.

While Openda is likely to make the XI, Xavi Simons and Benjamin Sesko should also feature in attack.

RB Leipzig possible XI: Gulacsi; Orban, Klostermann, Lukeba; Geertruida, Haidara, Vermeeren, Nusa; Simons; Sesko, Openda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gulacsi, Zingerle, Vandevoordt Defenders: Geertruida, Bitshiabu, Orban, Lukeba, Klostermann, Henrichs Midfielders: Elmas, Nusa, Haidara, Baumgartner, Vermeeren, Kampl Forwards: Openda, Sesko, Poulsen, Simons, Silva

Liverpool team news

Diogo Jota is unlikely to be available for Wednesday's game after being forced off due to a knock after just half in Sunday's 2-1 Premier League win over Chelsea. So Darwin Nunez will be in line to spearhead the attack.

Alisson Becker and Harvey Elliott are ruled out with hamstring and foot injuries, respectively, while Federico Chiesa continues to remain a doubt.

Moreover, with both Conor Bradley and Trent Alexander-Arnold also emerging as doubts, Joe Gomez could take on the role at right-back.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Gomez, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Davies Defenders: Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Jones, Gravenberch, Morton Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between RB Leipzig and Liverpool across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 21, 2022 RB Leipzig 0-5 Liverpool Club Friendlies March 10, 2021 Liverpool 2-0 RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League February 16, 2021 RB Leipzig 0-2 Liverpool UEFA Champions League

