Champions League
Red Bull Arena Leipzig
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Champions LeagueRB LeipzigAston VillaRB Leipzig vs Aston Villa

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Aston Villa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Unai Emery's Aston Villa will aim to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the Champions League knock-out phase when they take on RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday.

While the Vilans can still dream of a top-eight finish in the league phase, the German outfit are struggling amidst the bottom three - but can still qualify via the play-offs subject to a crucial turnaround of fortunes in Europe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Aston Villa will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for the free 7-day trial), ViX (with Sling TV) and CBS Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa kick-off time

Champions League - Champions League
Red Bull Arena Leipzig

The UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig and Aston Villa will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, December 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

RB Leipzig vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-4-2

Formation

4-2-3-1

O. Watkins

4-2-3-1

AVLAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Marco Rose

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Unai Emery

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

RB Leipzig team news

The hosts have a number of absentees for the game. Xavi Simons, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Eljif Elmas, Yussuf Poulsen and David Raum are all unavailable due to injuries, while Castello Lukeba is suspended other than nursing a thigh problem anyway.

Leipzig head coach Marco Rose would throw in Antonio Nusa in support of Benjamin Sesko and Lois Openda up front.

Aston Villa team news

While Amadou Onana has returned to action after recovering from a foot injury over the weekend, Leon Bailey and Jacob Ramsey are ruled out injured.

Englishman Morgan Rogers will marshal the midfield, with Jhon Duran battling to rely on his domestic form to start ahead of Ollie Watkins in attack.

Form

RBL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/10
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

AVL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/6
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

RBL

Last 2 matches

AVL

1

Win

0

Draws

1

Win

3

Goals scored

3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/2
Both teams scored
1/2

Standings

