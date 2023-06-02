Rafael Leao is staying in Italy! Chelsea target signs new five-year contract at AC Milan

Rafael Leao has ended speculation about his future by signing a new contract at AC Milan.

Rafael Leao pens five-year deal

Had been linked with Chelsea

AC Milan have one more game left this season

WHAT HAPPENED? The forward has extended his deal until summer 2028, the club confirmed on Friday. He had previously been linked with a host of top clubs, including Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leao's previous contract had been set to expire next summer and the decision to sign new terms is a huge boost for the Serie A side. The Portugal international has been one of Milan's star players in recent seasons, registering 13 goals and 10 assists in Serie A this campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID? "AC Milan is pleased to announce that Rafael Alexandre da Conceicao Leao has renewed his contract with the Club until 30 June 2028. Since joining in the summer of 2019, Rafa boasts 162 appearances, 41 goals and 29 assists for the Rossoneri, and was named Best Player in Serie A last season. AC Milan and Rafael continue their journey together," a club statement read.

WHAT NEXT? Milan have already secured a top-four finish in Serie A this season. Their 2022-23 campaign comes to a close with a visit from Verona on Sunday.