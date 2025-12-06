How to watch Purdue vs Iowa State NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

A blockbuster showdown is brewing in West Lafayette, where No. 1 Purdue and No. 10 Iowa State, both undefeated and both riding waves of early-season swagger, collide in what might be the non-conference game of the year.

A win here won't just look pretty in December; it'll carry major weight when the selection committee starts filling out the March bracket.

So here we are: Purdue, the juggernaut with depth and muscle, versus Iowa State, the flamethrower on the perimeter that can drop 100 before you blink. If the Boilermakers defend as they did in Piscataway, it might get loud for all the wrong reasons inside Mackey Arena. If they dominate the glass and impose their pace? Then the No. 1 ranking stays right where it is.

Purdue vs Iowa State: Date and tip-off time

The Boilermakers will face off against the Cyclones in an exciting NCAAM game on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at 12 pm ET or 9 am PT at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Saturday, December 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 12 pm ET or 9 am PT Venue Mackey Arena Location West Lafayette, Indiana

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boilermakers and the Cyclones live on CBS nationally.

Purdue vs Iowa State team news & key performers

Purdue Boilermakers team news

Purdue once again looks like a well-oiled machine. Four different Boilermakers are averaging between 15.6 and 11.3 points per night, and five separate players have already taken turns as leading scorer this season, a nightmare for any scouting report. On Tuesday, it was Trey Kaufman-Renn’s turn to steal the spotlight, dropping a season-high-tying 19 points and ripping down 13 boards to secure his fourth double-double in six games. In a game where both sides were blister-hot and took care of the ball, Purdue stole it on the glass; a 36-25 rebounding margin and nearly double the offensive boards told the story.

But not everything was sunshine for the top-ranked squad. Rutgers shot 44.6% overall and a scorching 47.1% from deep, a defensive showing that simply won’t cut it against Iowa State, a team that has been shooting like the basket is the size of Lake Michigan.

Iowa State Cyclones team news

If you don’t believe it, check Wednesday night: Iowa State hung 132 points, yes, 132, on Alcorn State while shattering program records with 22 made threes. Milan Momcilovic went full NBA Jam mode, drilling 8-of-9 from downtown to push his season mark to a ridiculous 54.8% from deep (34-for-62). Jamarion Bateman wasn’t far behind, firing home 7-of-10 triples as the Cyclones finished at a mind-bending 70.8% from the field and 73.3% from three.

And don’t forget: this isn’t some flash-in-the-pan team fattening stats versus cupcakes. Coming out of the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas, Iowa State went 3-0 with a nail-biting win over then-No. 14 St. John’s and blowout takedowns of Creighton and Syracuse by 49 combined points. They didn’t reach the title game only because of point differential, not performance.